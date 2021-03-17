AFG Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi 1st T20I Match Preview

Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe in the first T20 match of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe UAE tour 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on March 17, 2021. Here is our AFG vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, AFG vs ZIM Dream11 team and AFG vs ZIM Dream11 top picks.

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Rounding off their drawn Test series, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe prepare to take each other on in a three-match T20 series starting on Wednesday, March 17. This will be the second white-ball series of the year for Afghanistan who won their ODI series against Ireland 3-0 in January 2021. Missing five players - spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Waqar Salamkheil, fast bowler Hamid Hassan and all-rounders Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai - due to visa issues, the side will be counting on Rashid Khan (11 wickets in the 2nd AFG vs ZIM Test) and skipper Asghar Afghan to maintain the form they have had through the Test series.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will not be happy with how quickly they lost steam post their win in the 1st AFG vs ZIM Test and will hope to make it up with a win in the T20 series. Skipper Sean Williams - who finished the Tests as the 'Player of the Series' - will lead from the front along with Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza and Blessing Muzarabani who have been in great form in the Tests. Zimbabwe will also hope to take advantage of the fact that Afghanistan will be missing a lot of their best players and use it to get a leg up in the series.

AFG vs ZIM playing 11 prediction

Afghanistan - Rahmatullah Gurbaz (WK), Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Amir Hamza Hotak, Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Zimbabwe - Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Sean Williams (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (WK), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

AFG vs ZIM Key Players

Afghanistan - Rahmatullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Asghar Afghan

Zimbabwe - Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmatullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Prince Masvaure

Allrounders: Sean Williams (VC), Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (C), Naveen ul Haq, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadaza

AFG vs ZIM match prediction

According to our AFG vs ZIM match prediction, Afghanistan will win this match.

