AFG Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 2021

Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20 match of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on March 19, 2021. Here is our AFG vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, AFG vs ZIM Dream11 team and AFG vs ZIM Dream11 top picks.

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: Match preview

An exciting encounter awaits fans as Afghanistan and Zimbabwe butt heads in the 2nd T20 match of their ongoing series. Afghanistan have recovered nicely after their 2-day loss to Zimbabwe in the 1st Test, winning the second Test and the first T20 match of the tour. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the architect of the Afghan innings — closely missed out on a maiden century in the last match where he made a match-winning 87 off 45. He was backed up by skipper Asghar Afghan, who chipped in with 55 (38) and Rashid Khan who took ended his spell with a brilliant 3-28, becoming the only spinner to get something out of the surface.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have been unable to sustain the form they came into the 1st Test with, resulting in back to back losses. Despite the 48-run loss, however, the team will be motivated after seeing the forms of Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani in the last game. Kamunhukamwe — 44 off 37 — gave Zimbabwe a great start but did not receive much help from the rest of the squad, with the in-form duo of Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza falling for just 22 runs each. Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava took two wickets each. This is a must-win game for Zimbabwe.

AFG vs ZIM playing 11 prediction

Afghanistan - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Amir Hamza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad

Zimbabwe - Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

AFG vs ZIM Key Players

Afghanistan - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Rashid Khan

Zimbabwe - Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmatullah Gurbaz (C)

Batsmen: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Asghar Afghan, Karim Janat

Allrounders: Sean Williams (VC), Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Fareed Ahmad, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

AFG vs ZIM match prediction

According to our AFG vs ZIM match prediction, Afghanistan will win this match.

Note: The AFG vs ZIM Dream11 prediction and AFG vs ZIM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AFG vs ZIM Dream11 team and AFG vs ZIM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Afghanistan Cricket Board Twitter