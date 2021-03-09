AFG Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test 2021

Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will meet in the 2nd Test match of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe series 2021 on Wednesday. The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on March 10, 2021. Here is our AFG vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, AFG vs ZIM Dream11 team and AFG vs ZIM Dream11 top picks.

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: AFG vs ZIM live match preview

The two teams are slated to battle it out in two Test matches and three T20Is in the UAE. Zimbabwe claimed a comprehensive 10-wicket victory in the opening Test match of the series. Afghanistan's batting let them down in the contest, and they were bundled out for 131 and 135 in the game. Blessing Muzarabani and Victor Nyauchi claimed six wickets each in the encounter. Skipper Sean Williams starred with the bat for Zimbabwe and played a gutsy knock of 105 to shift the momentum of the match. They will look to capitalise on the momentum that they are carrying into the second Test, whereas Afghanistan will look to save the series by registering a victory.

AFG vs ZIM live: Squads to choose from for AFG vs ZIM Dream11 team

AFG: Abdul Malik, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Munir Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Asghar Afghan (c), Abdul Wasi, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Javed Ahmadi, Nasir Jamal, Rashid Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bahir Shah, Mohammad Saleem, Shahidullah Kamal, Sayed Shirzad

ZIM: Kevin Kasuza, Prince Masvaure, Sean Williams (c), Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Brandon Mavuta, Richmond Mutumbami, Wellington Masakadza

AFG vs ZIM dream11 prediction: Top picks for AFG vs ZIM playing 11

S Williams

S Raza

I Zadran

A Hamza

AFG vs ZIM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: R Chakabva, A Zazai

Batsmen: I Zadran (VC), A Afghan, P Masvaure

All-rounders: S Williams (C), S Raza, A Wasi

Bowlers: A Hamza, B Muzarabani, V Nyauchi

AFG vs ZIM match prediction

According to our AFG vs ZIM match prediction, Zimbabwe will win this match.

Note: The AFG vs ZIM Dream11 prediction and AFG vs ZIM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AFG vs ZIM Dream11 team and AFG vs ZIM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

