Afghan Leg Spinner Rashid Khan Launches Crowdfunding For Afghanistan Post-Taliban Seize

Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has come forward for a noble cause to raise funds for his people in the wake of the ongoing turmoil in the country. The longstanding war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Talibani insurgents closed in on Afghanistan's capital Kabul and forced the government to hand over the power.

Rashid Khan Crowdfunding Campaign

Recently, Rashid Khan has begun crowdfunding to raise money and help the citizens of Afghanistan during this dire situation. Meanwhile, Rashid in his recent Instagram story had also urged the people to offer financial support for his country with a swipe-up link. The text on the social media story read, "We nearly there. Your everyone single contribution counts and can make someone's life’s easier.”

The leggie is currently in the United Kingdom where he is participating in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. Rashid Khan is representing Trent Rockets in the ongoing tournament. The tournament concludes on August 21. As per reports, the Afghan Cricket Association (ACA) has collaborated with the Rashid Khan Foundation to launch this fundraiser.

Rashid Khan seeks help from world leaders post-Taliban seize

After the Taliban had captured Afghanistan, Rashid Khan had taken to his official Twitter handle and appealed to the world leaders to not leave his motherland in ‘chaos’. He also mentioned that thousands of innocents, including children and women, are getting martyred every day and the houses and properties are being destroyed as well. His tweet read, "Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghanistan. We want peace.”

Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos,thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced..

Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan🇦🇫.

We want peace.🙏 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 10, 2021

As the Taliban reached the gates of Kabul, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled from the country with some other top officials. The leadership of the insurgent group is discussing future government plans in Doha while remaining are in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to form the government in Afghanistan. However, the situation has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis as thousands of Afghan nationals are attempting to flee from the Taliban's rule. The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizen from the war-torn country in an attempt to secure their people. The situation in Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport remains chaotic as evacuation efforts are underway.

