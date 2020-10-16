Afghan ODD AM Vs SG Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Amo Region will face off against Speen Ghar Region at the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Afghan ODD tournament. The AM vs SG match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am IST from the Kandahar Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan on October 17. Here are the AM vs SG live streaming details, how to watch the AM vs SG live in India and the AM vs SG pitch and weather report.

The schedule for the upcoming Ghazi Amanullah Khan List-A Tournament in Kandahar Cricket Ground#GAKCup2020 pic.twitter.com/cVo5ToS8u7 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 5, 2020

Afghan ODD: AM vs SG preview

Amo Region have had a brilliant outing at the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Afghan ODD tournament so far. With two wins from their two matches, Amo are at the second place on the table. The team won their first match against Boost Region by 7 wickets on the back of a great 125* off 130 balls knock by Javed Ahmadi. Amo won their second victory over Mis Ainak Region.

The bowlers put up a great performance to restrict the opposition to just 149 runs. Sharafuddin Ashraf and Mirwais Ashraf were the standout bowlers, while Zahid Zakhail and Javed Ahmadi were the major performers in the second innings.

As for Speen Ghar, the side lost their first two matches against Mis Ainak Region and Band-e-Amir Region respectively. Despite a strong performance by the bowlers that helped restrict the opposition to 182 runs, the side faced a batting collapse and lost the match. In their second match, against Band-e-Amir Region, Speen Ghar once again lost the match after being bowled out.

The team finally snapped out of their losing streak, winning their last game against Boost Region by 111 runs. They are currently at the third place on the table.

Afghan ODD: AM vs SG live streaming details

The AM vs SG Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional Afghan ODD game will not be televised in India. As of now, there are no official channels streaming any of the Afghan ODD League matches. The only way to follow the series currently is by following along with the AM vs SG live scores available on the Afghanistan Cricket website and social media channels.

Afghan ODD: AM vs SG pitch report

The pitch at the Kandahar Cricket Ground is proving to be a bowler's delight. While spinners are the primary beneficiaries of the pitch, swing/seam bowlers are also helped. Almost all of the matches have seen at least one team picking all ten for their opposition's wickets. Despite this, batsmen have been making some headway in recent matches.

Afghan ODD: AM vs SG weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the temperature at Kandahar tomorrow will be 25°C. Humidity will be at 23% and there is no rainfall forecast. Fans can expect an uninterrupted match, with each side playing a full 50-over game.

Image Credits: Afghanistan Cricket Twitter

