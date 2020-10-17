Afghan ODD BOS Vs MAK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Bost Region will go up against Mis Ainak Region in match 9 of the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional Afghan ODD tournament. The BOS vs MAK match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am IST from the Kandahar Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan on October 18. Here are the BOS vs MAK live streaming details, how to watch the BOS vs MAK live in India and the BOS vs MAK pitch and weather report.

The schedule for the upcoming Ghazi Amanullah Khan List-A Tournament in Kandahar Cricket Ground#GAKCup2020 pic.twitter.com/cVo5ToS8u7 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 5, 2020

Afghan ODD: BOS vs MAK preview

Depending on the outcome of today's match between Speen Ghar and Amo Region, Bost Region will likely end the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional Afghan ODD tournament in last place. For them, today's match is a dead rubber. With zero points on the table and only one match remaining, the chances of Bost making it to the qualifiers is also zero. This match will bring an end to Bost's terrible season, which includes a six-wicket loss against Band-e-Amir Region, a seven-wicket loss to Amo Region and a 111-run loss to Speen Ghar Region.

For Mis Ainak Region, a win tomorrow will mean they finish the tournament with six points. This should put them within the top 3 on the table and give them a chance to qualify for the final in the eliminator. If they lose tomorrow and Speen Ghar win today's match, it will come down to their net run rates to decide who makes it to the eliminator. Mis Ainak have only lost one match at the tournament against Amo Region, which they lost by 6 wickets.

Afghan ODD: BOS vs MAK live streaming details

The BOS vs MAK Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional Afghan ODD game will not be televised in India. As of now, there are no official streaming channels for any of the Afghan ODD League matches. Fans can only follow the series by following the BOS vs MAK live scores that will be available on the Afghanistan Cricket website and social media channels.

Afghan ODD: BOS vs MAK pitch report

The pitch at the Kandahar Cricket Ground has been a bowler's paradise this entire tournament but is now seeing some great performances by batsmen as well. While spinners are the primary beneficiaries of the conditions on the pitch, swing/seam bowlers have also been picking some wickets. Almost all of the matches have seen at least one team picking all ten of their opposition's wickets and four matches have seen scores in excess of 200.

Afghan ODD: BOS vs MAK weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the temperature at Kandahar tomorrow will be 25°C. Humidity will be at 28% and there is no rainfall forecast. Fans can expect an uninterrupted match, with each side playing a full 50-over game.

