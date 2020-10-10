Afghan ODD SG Vs MAK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Mis Ainak Region will square off against Speen Ghar region in the Afghan One Day Tournament. The match will be played on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Here's the Afghan ODD SG vs MAK live streaming, schedule, preview, team news and other details of the match.

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal gets advice from ex-Kolkata player on succeeding in Dream11 IPL cricket

Afghan ODD SG vs MAK live streaming and schedule

There will be no official broadcast for the Afghan ODD in India. The SG vs MAK live streaming is not available as of now either. Howeever, the SG vs MAK live scores will be updated on the CricHeroes App. Here are the other Afghan ODD SG vs MAK live streaming details:

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium, Kandahar

SG vs MAK live streaming date: Sunday, October 11, 2020

SG vs MAK live streaming time: 10.30 am IST

Afghan ODD SG vs MAK live streaming and preview

The captains for the five regional teams at the upcoming Ghazi Amanullah Khan List-A Tournament which will be played in Kandahar from 10th to 23rd October.#GAKCup2020 pic.twitter.com/8dJjEEh9kA — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 30, 2020

The Afghan ODD, also known as the Ghazi Amanullah Khan List-A Tournament, will kick off on Sunday, October 11. Mis Ainak Region and Speen Ghar region will battle it out the in the second match of the competition, that will run until October 23. All matches have been scheduled to be played in Kandahar. A total of 10 matches will be played in the group stage with five teams set to participate. The final will be played on October 23.

Also Read | MS Dhoni's name used by Iceland Cricket to mock Ricky Ponting for Mankading views

Afghan ODD SG vs MAK live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The weather is expected to be hazy and sunny in Kandahar on Sunday, according to Accuweather. There are no chances of rain, however. The pitch is expected to be favourable for both the batting and the bowling side. However, the team winning the toss is expected to bat first.

Also Read | Red Bull invests in Sri Lanka cricket despite COVID-19 pandemic and no imminent matches

Afghan ODD SG vs MAK live streaming and team news

Mis Ainak Region: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Imran Mir, Ghamai Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Asghar Atal, Zia ur Rehman Sharifi, Zia ur Rehman, Zahir Khan, Yousuf Zafai, Noor Ahmad, Nasir Totakhil, Haseeb Ullah

Speen Ghar Region: Ikram Ali Khil, Tamim Surkhorodi, Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shinwari, Shakwat Zaman, Bahir Shah, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Shabr Noori, Zubaid Akbari, Tariq Stanikzai, Tahir Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Qais Ahmad, Aftab Alam, Abdullah Adil, Fareed Malik, Batin Shah, Farhad Momand

Also Read | BCCI's request for Virat Kohli should not be accepted by Cricket Australia: Allan Border

Image courtesy: Afghanistan cricket board Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.