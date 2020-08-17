Afghan One Day Cup NGH Vs KHR Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Nangarhar Province (NGH) will take on Kandahar Province (KHR) in the league match of the Afghan One Day Cup tournament on Monday, August 17. The match between both the teams will be played at the Khost Cricket Ground. Here are the NGH vs KHR CC live streaming details, info on how to watch NGH vs KHR live in India and where to catch Afghan One Day Cup live scores.

Afghan One Day Cup live streaming: Details regarding the tournament

The Afghan One Day Cup tournament which will be played from August 13 to August 22 will witness a total of 8 teams battling out to win the trophy. The teams taking part in the tournament are Khost Province, Helmand Province, Kabul Province, Balkh Province, Faryab Province, Nangarhar Province, Maidan Wardak and Kandahar Province. All these teams have been divided into two groups.

A beautiful view of Khost Cricket Ground where the Grade One Provincial Challenge Cup matches are being played.



You can follow the matches live on the following link:https://t.co/9mYmhmIuf5#G1ChallengeCup #Khost #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/nyQZluo4hC — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 15, 2020

Afghan One Day Cup: NGH vs KHR live streaming and match preview

Ahead of this Group B encounter, Nangarhar Province is currently second on the points table in Afghan One Day Cup after two matches. The team has won and lost one match respectively. Meanwhile, Kandahar Province is currently at the bottom of the Group B points table having lost both their matches so far in the tournament.

NGH vs KHR live streaming: NGH vs KHR weather and pitch report

Coming to weather during the NGH vs KHR live match, the match will be played without any rain interruptions, while the pitch during NGH vs KHR Dream11 match could favour the bowlers. The team that wins the toss will be looking to bowl first and put pressure on their opponents.

Afghan One Day Cup live scores: NGH vs KHR live in India and Afghan One Day Cup live streaming

The TV broadcast of NGH vs KHR live in India will not be available to viewers, while there are no details regarding the Afghan One Day Cup live streaming. Fans can catch the Afghan One Day Cup live scores by logging onto FanCode app as well as the Afghanistan official cricket website.

NGH vs KHR live streaming: NGH vs KHR squad details

NGH vs KHR live streaming: NGH squad

Shaukat Zaman (C), Tariq Stanekzai, Bahir Mahboob, Tahir Adil, Batin Shah, Ibrahim Abdul Rahimzai, Abdullah Adil, Abid Mohammadi, Zubaid Akbari, Tamim, Ishaq Mohammadi (WK), Bahar Ali, Qari Fitrat, Wali Agha and Nasir Omar.

NGH vs KHR live streaming: KHR squad

Munir Kakar (C&WK), Naseebullah Sherdali, Abdul Malik, Abdul Raziq, Mohammad Ibrahim, Ainuddin Kakar, Bilal Ahmad, Ahmad Zahir, Najibullah, Khayal Mohammad, Abdul Baqi, Mohammad Alam, Waqarullah Ishaq, Abdullah Tarakhel and Wasiqullah.

(COVER IMAGE: AFGHANISTAN CRICKET BOARD/ TWITTER)