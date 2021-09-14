Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Hints At Taliban Reconsidering Ban On Women's Cricket

Following Cricket Australia's decision to cancel the one-off Test between Afghanistan-Australia in Hobart and warning to raise the Taliban's autocratic decision to ban women from sports in the ICC, the terrorist group is reconsidering their decision. Recently, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Chairman Azizullah Fazli, during a conversation with SBS Radio Pashto, outlined that the board was finding out ways on 'how they would allow women to play cricket'.

“We will give you our clear position on how we will allow women to play cricket. Very soon, we will give you good news on how we will proceed. The women cricket coach Diana Barakzai and her players are all safe and living in their home country. Many countries have asked them to leave Afghanistan, but they have not left Afghanistan, and at the moment, they are in their places. We request, Cricket Australia that they shouldn't delay the historic cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia taking place,” said Azizullah Fazli.

It is pertinent to mention that this was the first time in its history that the Afghanistan men's cricket team was slated to play against Australia in Hobart in the longer format of the game.

'Cricket lovers' Taliban puts Afghanistan''s future in jeopardy

Earlier, Ahmadullah Wasiq, the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission was quoted saying that women's sports — and women's cricket specifically — will be banned in Afghanistan. “In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this," Ahmadullah Wasiq had said adding, "It is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people watch it. Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed."

Cricket Australia condemned the Taliban's decision on banning women from sports and stated that the one-off Test would stand cancelled.

Issuing an official statement, Cricket Australia said, "Driving the growth of women's cricket globally is incredibly important to Cricket Australia. Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for all and we support the game unequivocally for women at every level. If recent media reports that women's cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated, Cricket Australia would have no alternative but to not host Afghanistan for the proposed Test Match due to be played in Hobart. We thank the Australian and Tasmanian Governments for their support on this important issue.

Australia's Federal Sports Minister Richard Colbeck was quoted by ABC saying that athletes from Afghanistan were welcome to the country, however, they could not come under the Taliban flag and that the matter would be taken to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and a firm stand would be taken against them.

Following this, ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari expressed 'immense disappointment' and wrote a long note saying, "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan as of August 2021 is our new government and has appointed an interim cabinet. The whole country is in flux and transition while the new government sets its policies and priorities."

(Image: AP/Afghanistan Cricket Board)