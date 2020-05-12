Afghanistan Cricket Dented Financially After Losing Major Indian Sponsor: Report

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Afghanistan Cricket Board recently decided to cut out 25 percent salaries of their coaching staff as part of their cost-saving strategy. Afghanistan Cricket CEO Lutfullah Stanikzai recently confirmed the same in an interview. Afghanistan head coach and assistant coach, Lance Klusener and Nawroz Mangal respectively, are set to be impacted by the salary cuts along with batting coach HD Ackerman.

Impact of coronavirus on Afghanistan cricket

In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Lutfullah Stanikzai said that 25 percent salary cuts for coaches will be applicable from May but the number could rise up to 50 percent if international cricket is not resumed by June. The Afghanistan Cricket official added that the board will also make a decision whether they will be cutting salaries of their contracted cricketers, in case the situation worsens. As of now, 32 senior and 55 domestic cricketers are on retainer deals with the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

However, the Afghanistan Cricket Board could see tough times ahead too as it also recently lost an Indian sponsor Tyka, who were the official clothing partners of the Afghanistan cricket team. Lutfullah Stanikzai cited it a loss of revenue for the board, which is currently bracing themselves for potential cancellations of their upcoming cricketing assignments as well. The official further stated that since Afghanistan cricket does not have any sponsors, the board will be looking for them on an “ad-hoc basis” after every series going forward.

Afghanistan cricket in 2020

Among major projects lined-up for Afghanistan cricket this year, Rashid Khan and co. were scheduled to take part in the Asia Cup as well as in the much-awaited T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup is slated to be played between October 18 and November 15 in Australia later this year. However, both tournaments are clouded with much uncertainty at the moment as worldwide cricketing activities continues to remain at halt.

Afghanistan players in IPL 2020 and BCCI’s take on tournament

Afghanistan players like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi were also slated to represent their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. However, the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in India prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone the IPL 2020 season until further notice. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently stated that there are no immediate plans of organising any cricketing activities (including IPL) in the country as of now.

