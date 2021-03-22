Afghanistan Cricket Schedule 2021: Rashid Khan And Co.'s All Matches In The Year

Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by 47 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, March 20. With the win, the Asghar Afghan-led side took home the three-match T20I series by a 3-0 margin. Earlier, they also pipped Zimbabwe in the second Test match to level the two-match Test series 1-1. After the conclusion of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe series in the UAE, here is a look at the entire cricketing schedule of the Afghanistan cricket team for the calendar year 2021.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe: Afghanistan players celebrate series-clinching win

Entire Afghanistan cricket schedule 2021

Afghanistan players will now resume their 2021 cricketing commitments in September with a home series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against Pakistan. After their series win over Zimbabwe, three of Afghanistan cricketers will now depart for India for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Interestingly, the three Afghanistan players, i.e. Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman, will all play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) this year. IPL 2021 season aside, here is a look at Afghanistan’s entire cricketing schedule for the remainder of the year.

A look at Afghanistan cricket schedule 2021

September: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, three ODIs in UAE

October and November: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India

November: Australia vs Afghanistan, one-off Test match in Australia

Afghanistan players in IPL 2021

Afghanistan all-rounders Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have been a part of the SRH camp since the 2017 edition of the IPL. The two cricketers were retained by the franchise on January 20. As per the retentions, the Mohammad Nabi IPL 2021 contract is worth ₹1 crore (US$140,000) while Khan’s contract is valued at ₹9 crore (US$1.3 million).

Mujeeb ur Rahman, at the age of 19, is set to join his national teammates in the SRH camp for IPL 2021 season. Previously, he played for the Punjab Kings before getting released by them earlier this year. On February 18, i.e. at the IPL 2021 auction, Rahman was acquired by the SRH franchise for ₹1.5 crore (US$210,000). Apart from his national teammates, the young spinner will now play alongside the likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow this IPL season.

Mujeeb ur Rahman IPL 2021 contract

Rashid Khan among three Afghanistan players in SRH’s IPL 2021 squad

