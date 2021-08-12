Afghanistan Cricketer Mohammad Nabi Urges Fans To Pray For His Ailing Mother's Health

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has penned down an emotional note, urging fans and well-wishers to pray for his ailing mother. He informed on social media that his mother is very "unwell" and in a "critical" condition.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter on Wednesday, Nabi posted an image of his ailing mother from a hospital and appealed to everyone to keep his mothers in their thoughts and prayers.

Nabi, while expressing love for his ailing mother, said that a mother’s heart has an incredible capacity to love. He added that may God give her the strength and healing she needs to recover.

A mother’s heart has an incredible capacity to love. I ask that you please keep my mother in your thoughts and prayers during this time as she is very unwell and in a critical condition. May Allah give her the strength and healing she needs to recover. Please pray for her pic.twitter.com/pkuH8smfYo — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) August 11, 2021

What happened to Mohammad Nabi's mother?

As of now, there are no details regarding the health issues being faced by Nabi's mother and it is still unknown why she has been admitted to a hospital.

After the veteran Afghan cricketer had posted a picture of his ailing mother, the netizens came forward and wished for her speedy recovery. Here are some of the reactions:

Lots of prayer for your mother bhai 🤲🏼She will get well soon IN Sha ALLAH — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 12, 2021

My Du’aas are with you brother 🙏🏼 — Saqib Mahmood (@SaqMahmood25) August 11, 2021

Duaas bro. May she recover soon In sha Allah. — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) August 12, 2021

She will be fine Nabi bhao ront worry Prayers are there with your mom — Bear Traders (@Dontagme34) August 12, 2021

Wishing her a sooner recovery. Don't worry #Champ! — Sefatullah Sajjad (@Sefat_Sajjad) August 12, 2021

Take a quick glance at Mohammad Nabi's cricketing career

Mohammad Nabi has played a key role in the rise of Afghanistan cricket on the world stage in recent years, featuring in the country's first-ever Test, T20I and ODI. Besides featuring in his side's first Test win, a seven-wicket victory in Dehradun over fellow red-ball newcomers Ireland in March 2019, the all-rounder is also a regular in the T20 circuit including playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Big Bash League (BBL), the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), etc.

He captained the side during their first appearances in the 2014 Asia Cup and the 2015 Cricket World Cup. In September 2019, he announced his retirement from Test cricket to prolong his limited-overs cricket career and was also inducted as a member of the Afghanistan Cricket Board the following year.