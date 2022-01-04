Afghanistan: Kabul Cricket Ground Looks Spectacular As Snow Takes Over; Watch Video

The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) took to their official Twitter handle on Tuesday and uploaded a video featuring the Kabul Cricket Ground. In the video, the entire stadium can be seen completely covered in snow, which sets up a soothing view of the stadium.

Sharing the video on Twitter, ACB captioned it by saying, “Kabul Cricket Ground looks cool under the snowflakes. How well they say, ‘Snow beautifies everything it covers’.” On spotting the beautiful scenes from the Kabul cricket ground, the cricket fans on Twitter were enthralled as they expressed their feeling by responding to ACB’s tweet.

Afghanistan will face the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series at Doha

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan cricket team left for their three-match ODI series against the Netherlands on Monday, which will be played in Qatar from January 21-25. The three ODIs will be played as a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which will count towards the qualification for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. This will be the second assignment for the Afghan team in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, as they previously won 3-0 against Ireland in January 2021. The team led by Hashmatullah Shahidi will play the ODIs at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Afghanistan eyes qualification for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

As per a report by cricket.af, ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf expressed his thoughts on the team’s busy schedule ahead in the year. “All eyes are on direct qualification to the Cricket World Cup in 2023. ACB is committed to providing all the facilities that the team needs,” ACB said in the official statement.

The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League is a 13-team tournament, scheduled to take place across two years in order to determine which teams qualify for the World Cup in 2023. At the same time, after facing the Netherlands, Afghanistan is scheduled to host Australia and Pakistan, before traveling to India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka for the away series.

