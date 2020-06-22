Afghanistan Keeper-batsman Afsar Zazai Suffers From Head Injury After Car Accident

Afghanistan cricketer Afsar Zazai suffered a horrific car crash on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batsman of the country's men's national team reportedly suffered minor head injuries. Fortunately, the Afghanistan player does not seem to be in a critical condition post the Zazai car accident.

Afsar Zazai car accident details

National cricketer wicket-keeper batsman @AfsarZazai_78 survived in a car accident with a minor injuries in his head but his car damaged most.

May Allah bless you 🙏 get well soon bro. pic.twitter.com/6MJdVSfWzX — M.ibrahim Momand (@IbrahimReporter) June 20, 2020

The news of the Zazai car accident was broken by local journalist M Ibrahim Momand. The journalist has also served as media manager of the Afghanistan cricket board in the past. In a Twitter post, he revealed details about the Zazai car accident.

M Ibrahim Momand said that while Afsar Zazai did not suffer any serious injuries, the batsman’s car suffered severe damage. An image of the 26-year-old was also shared by the journalist, where Afsar Zazai has his head covered in a bandage. Another picture showed the state of his damaged car.

Afsar Zazai and his Afghanistan career so far

Afsar Zazai has played a solitary T20 international for Afghanistan. He has played 17 ODIs for Afghanistan, while also being part of the maiden test match played by Afghanistan against India. Afsar Zazai made his debut for Afghanistan in Kenya in 2013 while playing in a T20 match.

During the 2019 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup held in England last year, Afsar Zazai was called up as a replacement for Mohammad Shahzad. The wicketkeeper-batsman ended up playing six matches in the tournament. He played his last ODI for Afghanistan against West Indies last year.

In an interview with Sportstar, Afsar Zazai had revealed that he idolises former Indian captain MS Dhoni. The Afghanistan batsman revealed that he admires Dhoni’s temperament and his attitude on and off the field. Afsar Zazai has an average of 27 for Afghanistan in Tests, while his batting average for Afghanistan in T20 internationals is 17.60.

Some of the teams he has played for in his career include Afghanistan A, Afghanistan Under-19s, Band-e-Amir Region and Mis Ainak Knights. Afsar Zazai is not a regular for the Afghanistan team and has often been criticised for his low strike rate in limited-overs cricket for Afghanistan.

National Team Players continued their training on the 5th day of the ongoing one-month training camp.

This camp has started to prepare for the upcoming competitions, better batting, bowling and skill development. pic.twitter.com/MaxR4a8lK3 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 13, 2020

Due to the Zazai car accident, it is unclear when Afsar Zazai can return to cricket. Several Afghanistan players have already resumed training at the Kabul city cricket stadium after cricket activities were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. This includes all-round Mohammad Nabi and leg spinner Rashid Khan as well. The month-long training camp in Kabul will focus on strengthening the skills of the Afghanistan cricketers.

Image courtesy: instagram/afsar_zazai_78