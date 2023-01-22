Afghanistan Pacer Bowls Bizarre Delivery That Goes Over The Keeper's Head For Byes; WATCH

The 11th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) saw MI Emirates lock horns against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday. MI Emirates won the match by 5 wickets to move up to the third position on the points table. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, on the other hand, maintained its place at the bottom, having failed to register even a single win in the competition thus far.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was playing for MI Emirates, caught the attention of everyone after he bowled a delivery that went over the keeper's head and resulted in five extra runs for his side. The incident occurred in the second over of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' innings. Farooqi's delivery went horribly wrong as it went sailing over the batter and keeper's head and dribbled away to the fence behind square for 4 byes. It was called a no-ball by the on-field umpire.

A video of the incident has been shared on Twitter by International League T20. ILT20 shared the video with a caption that read, "Kabhi Kabhi Aisa Bhee Hota Hai (Sometimes things like this happen)."

Coming back to the match, MI Emirates won the toss and elected to field first. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders scored 170/7 in 20 overs courtesy of a 65-run knock from Dhananjaya de Silva. Sunil Narine and Charith Asalanka also contributed with scores of 28 and 23 runs, respectively. Despite the bizarre delivery at the start of the innings, Farooqi managed to pick up two wickets to his name. Zahoor Khan also scalped two wickets, while Trent Boult and Kieron Pollard picked up one wicket each.

In the second innings, MI Emirates scored 176/5 in 20 overs to win the match by 5 wickets. Andre Fletcher scored 53 off 43 balls to help his side chase down the target. Pollard and Najibullah Zadran contributed with scores of 31 and 35 runs, respectively. Dwayne Bravo also scored an unbeaten 15 runs. Lahiru Kumara picked up 2 wickets for the Knight Riders. Zadran was named the player of the match for his match-winning 35 off 17 balls.

