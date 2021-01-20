Afghanistan Vs Ireland 1st ODI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Afghanistan (AFG) and Ireland (IRE) are set to clash in the first of the three-match ODI series. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The AFG vs IRE live streaming is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM local time (11:00 AM IST) on Thursday, January 21. Here is our Afghanistan vs Ireland prediction, information on how to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland live in India and where to catch Afghanistan vs Ireland live scores.

Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming: Afghanistan vs Ireland prediction and preview

After months of absence from the international cricket scene, Afghanistan will return to face former nemesis Ireland. Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman are all incredible spinners, while Naveen-ul-Haq is their lead pacer. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, on the other hand, will be making his ODI debut in the upcoming game, with captain Asghar Afghan expecting the newcomer to shine.

Ireland are also in a good spot as they delivered an impressive performance in their last ODI outing. However, this is going to be a tough challenge for Andy Balbirni’s team, who will need Paul Stirling’s help to lead the batting, whereas Simi Singh will take charge of the bowlers. This game can be a cracker to watch out for.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI live streaming: How to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland live scores

Afghanistan vs Ireland will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream Afghanistan vs Ireland live on the FanCode app and website. The Afghanistan vs Ireland live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of both the teams.

Date: Thursday, January 21, 2021

Time: 9:30 AM local time (11:00 AM IST)

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI live scores: Afghanistan vs Ireland pitch and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be at 25°C, with the wind blowing at 19 km/h. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game.

All set as our ICC CWC ODI super league campaign starts tomorrow with the first match of #KardanUniversityCup in Abu Dhabi ! #AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/ucOJ1t7zHy — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 20, 2021

Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming: Afghanistan vs Ireland squads

Afghanistan vs Ireland live scores: Afghanistan squad

Asghar Afghan (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Javed Ahmadi, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Usman Ghani, Yamin Ahmadzai

Afghanistan vs Ireland live scores: Ireland squad

Andy Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Image Source: ACBofficial / Twitter

