Afghanistan Vs Ireland 3rd ODI Live Stream, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Preview

Afghanistan will take on Ireland in the 3rd ODI of their ongoing series in the UAE. The Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am IST (10:00 am local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on January 26, 2021. Here are the Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming details, how to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

A tremendous partnership between @RahmatShah_08 and @Hashmat_50 makes sure Afghanistan comfortably beat Ireland in the second ODI of #KardanUniversityCup and take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.



Full Report to follow soon...#AFGvIRE #CWCSL pic.twitter.com/0W2sVt07n6 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 24, 2021

Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI preview

Playing their first international series in almost a year and their first ODI series since November 2019, Afghanistan have put themselves on top against Ireland in the UAE. Despite being the underdogs for this encounter, Afghanistan have made the most of the little domestic cricket they played in 2020 and taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Playing in neutral venues in the Emirates, neither of the teams have had a home advantage and Afghanistan have dominated over Ireland.

Afghanistan won the first ODI on the back of an absolutely brilliant 127 by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and a quickfire 55 by spin king Rashid Khan. Their 287 run total and a blistering bowling attack proved to be too much for Ireland who could just about manage 271 courtesy of Lorcan Tucker’s 83. In the bowling department, Andy McBrine took a fifer for Ireland while Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took 7 combined wickets for Afghanistan.

Match two saw Afghanistan restrict the Irish to 259 after they failed to capitalize on Paul Stirling’s 128. Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were the standout bowlers once again, with Ul-Haq taking 4-42 and Mujeeb taking 3-46. Rahmat Shah scored an unbeaten 103 while Hashmatullah Shahidi put on 82 runs on the board, helping their side record a massive 7 wicket win with 4.4 overs still remaining.

Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI live in India: Afghanistan vs Ireland live streaming details

The Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the match can do so on the FanCode app and website. The Afghanistan vs Ireland live scores will be available on the ACB and Ireland Cricket Board’s websites and social media channels.

Afghanistan vs Ireland pitch report and Abu Dhabi weather forecast

The batsmen from both sides need to get their eye in, as the pitch will offer help to the spinners. In both the games, Mujeeb Ur Rahman troubled the Ireland batsmen with his guile. But then, once the batsmen play out a few deliveries and get set, they can kick on and make it count. The temperature will hover around 25 degrees, and it will be sunny for most of the game.

Image Credits: ACB Twitter

