Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Live Stream, Pitch And Abu Dhabi Weather Report, Preview

Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I match of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Ground, Abu Dhabi on March 17, 2021. Here are the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming details, how to watch the Afg vs Zim T20 live in India and the pitch report for the contest and the Abu Dhabi weather forecast.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe preview

Following a 1-1 draw in the recently concluded Test series, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will take each other on in a three-match T20 series. This will cap off a fairly extensive stay in the UAE for the Afghans, who have been here since January of 2021 when they played Ireland in a 3-match ODI series. After going down easily in the 1st Test, Afghanistan came back strong to win the 2nd Test and equalise the series. Buoyed by this and the 3-0 ODI series victory behind them, the team will hope to head back home with a T20I series victory.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will not be happy with how quickly they lost steam post their win in the 1st Test and will hope to make it up with a win in the T20 series. Skipper Sean Williams - who was dominant in the Tests - will lead from the front once again as Zimbabwe look to win their first white-ball series since April 2019 when they won an ODI series against UAE 4-0. Zimbabwe's most recent T20 series came against Pakistan where they lost 3-0.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20 live in India: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming details

Like the rest of the series, the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20 will not be televised live in India. However, fans will be able to catch the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming on the FanCode app and website. For Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and websites of Afghanistan Cricket and Zimbabwe Cricket.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the IPL 2020 and other T20I match statistics, this ground has not generally been a high scoring one. The average 1st innings score at this venue during the IPL 2020 was 161. The average 1st innings score for T20I games here is even lower, at 139 runs, which could make an impact on the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live scores. Bowlers should have a good run and will be essential in deciding the outcome of the game. Accuweather predicts warm and dry weather during this game as part of the Abu Dhabi weather forecast. The temperature will be at 34°C while humidity will be low at just 14%. There will be no cloud cover.

Image Credits: Afghanistan Cricket Board Twitter