Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 1st Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Abu Dhabi Weather, Preview

Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe in the 1st Test match of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe series 2021. The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on March 2, 2021. Here are the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming details, how to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

PICS: The Afghan Atalan commenced practicing earlier today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium as they resume Test Cricket from 2nd March with a two-Test series against @ZimCricketv. #AFGvZIM pic.twitter.com/S4nLvHx5mX — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 25, 2021

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe preview

The long-awaited Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe series will get underway in the UAE this month. The historic series will consist of 3 Tests and 3 T20Is held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi over the month of March. Afghanistan will be coming into this series having bulldozed over Ireland during their series at this very venue in January 2021. The 3-match ODI series went 3-0 in favour of Afghanistan and will give the side great confidence against Zimbabwe. Afghanistan's last Test was a one-off Test against the West Indies in December 2019 which they lost by 9 wickets.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's last bilateral series ended in a huge defeat for them. Playing Pakistan in Pakistan, Zimbabwe lost their 3 ODI and 3 T20I series 1-2 and 0-3 respectively. Zimbabwe have also lost their last three Test matches — a one-off Test against Bangladesh in February 2020 and a 2-Test series against Sri Lanka in January 2020. Afghanistan and Zimbabwe last met each other in a two-T20I one-off series in September of 2019. The series ended with each team winning a game.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2021 live in India: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming

As of now, there will be no Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2021 live telecast in India. There has also been no official announcement regarding the live streaming details for this match or the rest of the series so far. To catch the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Afghanistan and Zimbabwe cricket board.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe pitch report and Abu Dhabi weather forecast

There have only been 13 Test matches held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. The last of these was held between Pakistan and New Zealand all the way back in 2018. Over the years, the pitch at this venue has proven to be a balanced one, with a little on offer for both, batsmen and bowlers. Spinners should have an advantage as the Test progresses into its last days. Accuweather predicts no rain during the match. Temperatures will reach a high of 32°C in Abu Dhabi with a low humidity of 25% and negligible cloud cover.

Image Credits: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter

