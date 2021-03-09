Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test Live Stream, Abu Dhabi Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe in the 2nd Test match of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe series 2021. The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on March 10, 2021. Here are the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming details, how to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe preview

The long-awaited 2 Tests and 3 T20Is Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe series is now underway in the UAE. The series began with a practice match between the two sides which ended in a draw after Zimbabwe put on 505 and Afghanistan, 271-8. The 1st Test, which began on March 2, grabbed headlines around the world after the fledgeling Zimbabwe team rounded up the far more highly-favoured Afghanistan side in just two days to take a 1-0 lead.

Afsar Zazai and Ibrahim Zadran put on 37 and 31 respectively, while the rest of the Afghanistan squad failed to cross the 20-run mark as they put up a mere 131. Blessing Muzarabani took 4 wickets for Zimbabwe along with Victor Nyauchi who picked up three wickets. Skipper Sean Williams made a resounding century while Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva added 87 together as Zimbabwe were bowlers out for 250. With 6-75, Amir Hamza was the best bowler for Afghanistan.

Ibrahim Zadran was once again the strongest batter as Afghanistan made a low 135 in the second innings, leaving Zimbabwe 17 runs to chase for the win. Victor Nyauchi and Donald Tiripano took 3 wickets each while Blessing Muzarabani took 2 of them. Afganistan will hope to get back with a win in this Test and end the series level at 1-1.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2021 live in India: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live streaming

As of now, there will be no Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2021 live telecast in India. There has also been no official announcement regarding the live streaming details for this match or the rest of the series so far. To catch the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Afghanistan and Zimbabwe cricket board.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe pitch report and Abu Dhabi weather forecast

Going by the last Test - which saw 30 wickets fall in just two days - we can expect that this match too, will be ruled by the bowlers. Accuweather predicts no rain during the match. Temperatures will reach a high of 32°C in Abu Dhabi with humidity at 39% and negligible cloud cover.

Image Credits: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter