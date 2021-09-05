Afghanistan's Bowling Coach Shaun Tait Roped In By Puducherry To Mentor Indian Pacers

After signing up as the bowling coach of the Afghanistan national team, former Australia pacer Shaun Tait will provide his services to the Puducherry cricket team for the upcoming domestic season. The former cricketer has been roped in as the bowling coach of the Puducherry cricket team but he will join the team only when available due to his prior commitment to Afghanistan.

Shaun Tait to coach Puducherry cricket team

According to PTI sources, Shaun Tait joins a coaching team that includes head coach Dishant Yagnik and manager and strength and conditioning coach Kalpendra Jha. The source in the Cricket Association of Puducherry said: "Tait has expressed his willingness to join the Puducherry team later this month. However, if he gets a call from Afghanistan he may join them and stay with the team before rejoining Puducherry for his duties." As per the report, Tait is also expected to mentor the pace bowlers at the CAP academy in Puducherry.

As per the report by ESPNcricinfo, Shaun Tait's appointment with Afghanistan was confirmed in early August, and was set for his first assignment with the team with the three-match ODI series against Pakistan in Hambantota in early September. However the series was postponed indefinitely because of logistical concerns, and so the former cricketer will now link up with the team only prior to the T20 World Cup in late October.

India's domestic calendar for 2021-22 will begin with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on 4 November this year, while the Ranji Trophy, the country's premier first-class competition, starts on 13 January, 2022. The 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy will get underway on 8 December, with neutral venues being used for all tournaments. The Ranji trophy will begin after the teams complete the mandatory five-day quarantine with the matches scheduled to be held at Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, and Chennai.

Shaun Tait's career

Shaun Tait, who has played for Australia in three Tests, 35 ODIs and 21 T20 Internationals, had also represented Rajasthan Royals in the IPL during his playing career. The pacer had played a significant role in Australia's World Cup triumph in the West Indies back in 2007 by claiming 23 wickets in the tournaments.