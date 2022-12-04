Afghanistan's Rashid Khan Backs THIS Indian Star To Replace Rohit Sharma As Captain

Afghanistan's star player Rashid Khan has backed Hardik Pandya to replace Rohit Sharma as India's next white-ball captain. Rashid has said that he has played under Hardik's captaincy and that the Indian all-rounder has the leadership qualities and skills to take his team forward. Rashid went on to say that he has enjoyed a lot playing under Hardik but added that it is the BCCI's decision to name the next Indian captain.

"I have played under Hardik Pandya's captaincy. He has leadership qualities and skills to take his team forward, he showed the same in IPL. It is the Indian cricket board's call to name the next captain but I've enjoyed a lot playing under him," the Afghanistan leg-spinner said while speaking on the sidelines of the T10 League.

Hardik as India captain?

Hardik has captained India in 19 T20I matches and has won 15 of them. He recently led India to a T20I series win against New Zealand. Earlier, Hardik won a two-match T20I series against Ireland with a young Indian squad. Hardik's name started emerging as a potential India captain after his spectacular display in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. He led Gujarat Titans from the front to help them win their maiden IPL title.

Hardik captained the Gujarat Titans in 15 matches in IPL 2022 and won 11 of them, including the final against Rajasthan Royals. He also scored a lot of runs with the bat, finishing as the top run-scorer for his side. Hardik scored 487 runs in 15 matches at an average of 44.27 and with a strike rate of 131.26, including four half-centuries.

Hardik is in line to become the next India captain and the decision is expected to come after the appointment of the new selection committee. The Chetan Sharma-led committee was sacked by the BCCI after Team India's poor performance at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Image: AP