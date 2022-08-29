Last Updated:

Afghans Celebrate India's 5-wicket Win Over Pakistan In Heartwarming Video; WATCH

The video was uploaded on Twitter by a user named Yousafzai Anayat, who shared the post with a message congratulating Indians on behalf of all Afghans.

India on Sunday registered a 5-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to start their Asia Cup campaign on a positive note. India won the match courtesy of an all-round performance from Hardik Pandya, who first picked three wickets to help restrict Pakistan to 147 in 20 overs before smashing an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls to finish the chase. After the nail-biting thriller, a video of Afghanistan fans celebrating India's win went viral on social media. 

In the video, one of the fans can be seen kissing Hardik on his television set after the latter hit a six to finish the game for India in style. The video was uploaded on Twitter by a user named Yousafzai Anayat, who shared the post with a message congratulating Indians on behalf of all Afghans. The post has garnered more than 66,000 likes since being shared late last night. Here's the video of emotional Afghan fans celebrating India's victory against Pakistan. 

India vs Pakistan

As far as the match is concerned, India won the toss and elected to bowl first at Dubai International Stadium. Indian bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Avesh Khan struck early to dismiss Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman for 10 runs. Although Mohammad Rizwan scored 43 runs for his side, it wasn't enough to take them to a healthy total. Indian bowlers eventually bowled Pakistan out for 147 runs. Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets, while Bhuvneshwar scalped four for 26 runs to register the best bowling figures by an Indian against Pakistan in T20Is. 

The second innings saw Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, who made his T20I debut on Sunday, removing KL Rahul in the very first over. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma then forged a 49-run partnership to help stabilise the Indian innings. Both Rohit and Kohli were dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz for 12 and 35 runs, respectively. Naseem Shah then picked the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav to put India under further pressure. However, Hardik and Jadeja remained intact till the final over to help India close in on the target. Jadeja was removed by Nawaz in the last over following which Hardik took matters into his hands and finished the game for India. 

