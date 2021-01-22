AFPC Vs KNP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Prime Minister Cup 2021 Match Preview

Armed Police Force Club will face Karnali Province in the league match of the Prime Minister Cup 2021. The AFPC vs KNP match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The AFPC vs KNP live match is scheduled to commence at 8:45 AM IST on Saturday, January 23. Here we take a look at AFPC vs KNP live scores, AFPC vs KNP Dream11 prediction, AFPC vs KNP Dream11 team and AFPC vs KNP playing 11.

AFPC vs KNP Dream11 prediction: AFPC vs KNP live match preview

Armed Police Force Club are currently unbeaten after two matches and occupy the second spot on the points table. In the first match, they faced Gandaki Province who they defeated by 6 wickets and in the second match Armed Police Force Club crushed Province Number 1 by 135 runs to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Karnali Province are one place below them at the third spot on the points table, having won 1 match and lost 2 matches from 3 matches played in the tournament so far. This match provides them with an opportunity to replace their opponents on the second spot.

AFPC vs KNP Dream11 prediction: Probable AFPC vs KNP playing 11 for AFPC vs KNP Dream11 team

Here's a look at the AFPC vs KNP playing 11 ahead of the crucial encounter

AFPC: SP Khakurel, Asif Sheikh, Rit Gautam, S Maharjan, S Vesawkar (c), B Karki, B Regmi, S Jora, KS Airee, K Mahato, A Bohara

KNP: N Rawal, B Rawal, H Oli, RK Shah, RJ Shahi (c), H Shahi, Diwan Pun, D Adhikari, UB Singh, R Dahal, A Chunara

AFPC vs KNP Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AFPC vs KNP Dream11 team

Here's a look at the top picks for the AFPC vs KNP Dream11 team:

RK Shah

H Shahi

S Vesawkar

A Bohara

AFPC vs KNP Dream11 prediction: AFPC vs KNP Dream11 team

AFPC vs KNP live: AFPC vs KNP Dream11 prediction

As per our AFPC vs KNP Dream11 prediction, AFPC should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AFPC vs KNP Dream11 prediction, top picks and AFPC vs KNP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AFPC vs KNP match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: CAN / Twitter

