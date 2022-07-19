After announcing his shocking decision to retire from ODI cricket on July 18, England all-rounder Ben Stokes shed further light on why he made the decision. The 31-year-old explained how he felt useless after the first ODI against India as he could not contribute as an all-rounder because of the workload.

Ben Stokes reveals why he chose to retire from ODIs

While speaking to Sky Sports, Ben Stokes said, "There was a number of things. The schedule and almost everything that is expected of us these days, for me personally at the moment just feels unsustainable." He went on to add that he had doubts about choosing to retire after the first ODI against India.

"When you start thinking about those sorts of things it’s quite clear," added the Englishman. "One person I spoke to, probably the best thing that was said to me was that 'if there’s any doubt, there’s no doubt.' It’s hard to know you’re being looked after, managed for all the other cricket that’s coming up. This England shirt deserves 100% and unfortunately, I didn’t like the feeling of not being able to contribute as I want to, as an all-rounder, with the bat and ball."

The World Cup winner went on to add that he felt guilty about occupying a spot in the squad, as another individual who can give more for the team can take his place. Stokes went to the extent of stating that he felt useless after the first ODI against India as he could no longer contribute as an all-rounder.

"After that game (against India), it hit me in the face," explained Stokes. "I had a quick chat with Jos [Buttler] after the game. I said that if the game was in a different position I’d have bowled more for him. We had five minutes together. He said you don’t owe the team anything and that I had a lot of cricket coming up. That was nice to hear. I went away and had five minutes to myself. I told him I almost felt a bit useless and that I can’t do that. It’s not a nice feeling, knowing I have to look after myself. The captain is trying to look after me, the medical team and the coach as well. It’s international cricket, you can’t be doing that."