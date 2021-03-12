After Anderson In Tests, Rishabh Pant Reverse Scoops Jofra Archer For Six In The First T20

Repeating his gutsy shot again, India's explosive batsman Rishabh Pant reverse scooped England's lethal pacer Jofra Archer in the first T20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. Despite India losing its top order cheaply, Pant did not back down as he smacked Archer - who bagged the wicket of Virat Kohli for a duck - over the third man for a huge maximum. After tormenting James Anderson with a similar shot in the Test series, Pant tore apart Archer as he reverse scooped his 90 mph+ lethal delivery for a maximum.

The stylish and gutsy shot also left former England batsman Kevin Pietersen awestruck as he remarked that Pant had played the greatest shot ever.

Holy smokes!

Pant has just played the greatest shot that’s ever been played in cricket.

Reverse sweeping/lifting Archer with a brand new white ball at 90mph for 6.



— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 12, 2021

Pant's reverse scoop was quick enough to send Twitter into a frenzy. Here's how netizens reacted:

Reverse laps Anderson for four

Reverse laps Archer for Six

This is Rishabh Pants world

Reverse laps Anderson for four

Reverse laps Archer for Six

This is Rishabh Pants world

We are just living in it#indvsengt20 #IndvEng

What a shot Pant 😳

Rishabh Pant just reverse-lapped Jofra Archer for six, this is the greatest sport in the world — Ben Jones

141 kph from Jofra Archer and Rishabh Pant played this shot.

After losing KL Rahul early, Team India lost skipper Virat Kohli for a duck. While Pant played his usual game from one end, Mark Wood castled Shikhar Dhawan's stumps at the other end. Currently, Pant and Shreyas Iyer are in the middle with India at 22-3 after 6 overs.

Rohit Sharma To Miss 'Couple Of Games'

Moments before the first T20 of the 5-match series against England, Team India skipper Virat Kohli has confirmed that Rohit Sharma has been benched for the first few games. Highlighting that the swashbuckling opener has been rested and is not injured, Kohli said that Rohit Sharma will miss the first 'couple of games'. With the T20 World Cup in hindsight, the decision to rest Rohit Sharma can be to test the bench strength of the squad with several newcomers being included.

IPL 2020 star Suryakumar Yadav will also have to wait for his India debut as the southpaw has been excluded from the playing XI, with Shreyas Iyer being brought in. In place of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan will be opening the innings with KL Rahul. India's playing XI for the first T20 includes three spinners - Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal - as Rahul Tewatia and Varun Chakravarthy failed to clear the fitness Test. The match will also see Hardik Pandya return to action.

England has won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. "Looks a good wicket with a covering of grass. A little bit of dew later on. Going to be an evenly-poised contest. The opportunity to play in India against a very strong side with the World Cup later this year, we're really excited. The key is to evolve in our game. Five T20Is at this ground, it's going to turn at some stage and we have to be smarter. That's one aspect of our game that we're trying to evolve," said skipper Morgan after winning the toss.

