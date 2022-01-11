After Another Failure In South Africa, Indian Fans Ask 'How Many More Chances For Rahane?'

Hanuma Vihari will think of himself as unlucky as he was dropped to accommodate incoming skipper Virat Kohli despite playing well in the 2nd Test in Johannesburg. The third Test between India and South Africa got underway in Cape Town on Tuesday and the news that surprised everyone was Vihari getting dropped after a gritty performance in the last match. With Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane holding on to their places in the team, Vihari found himself sitting out of the crucial Test.

Rahane fails to justify another chance

Ajinkya Rahane failed to get going in the first innings of the third Test as he was dismissed cheaply for just 9 runs. Kagiso Rabada got the better of Rahane as he induced an outside edge off his bat. Rahane had no feet movement while playing the shot and it proved to be his downfall. Rahane wasn't convinced with umpire's decision as he took DRS but it showed a spike in UltraEdge as he walked back. Netizens weren't happy with Rahane's performances. Here are some of the reactions:-

Remove Ajinkya Rahane and bring Hanuma Vihari.



Not just Hanuma Vihari is also good batsman but also Rahane is the 2nd most inconsistent Test batsman of this Generation.



S Jackson , S Gill are also not bad option in comparison to Rahane.



Please Rahul Dravid sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kadoSQKe0K — Diwakar¹⁸ (@diwakarkumar47) January 11, 2022

Form is temporary, selection is permanent - Ajinkya Rahane — Sonali (@samtanisonali1) January 11, 2022

Hanuma Vihari again dropped to accomodate senior players

Considering that this match is the decider of the series, the move could very well backfire for India as Vihari has proved his mettle in the opportunities given to him. Vihari who had waited long to get his chance played with confidence in the 2nd Test as he hit a determined unbeaten knock of 40 while batting with the lower order batsmen.

To look into this fact, Vihari has played 13 test matches so far with 12 of them on foreign soil scoring with an average of 34.2 including one century and four fifties to his name. Vihari has scored runs every time India were in trouble, and not to forget his heroic knock of 23* runs off 161 balls with an injured leg against Australia in Sydney last year when India were out to save the Test.

India and South Africa out to fight for the trophy

Team India won the toss in the third Test and elected to bat first on a greenish wicket in Cape Town in South Africa. Captain Virat Kohli comes back into the XI at the expense of Vihari while injured Siraj makes way for Umesh Yadav.

India won the first Test match comfortably by 113 runs at Centurion but faced defeat in second match as Proteas skipper Dean Elgar hit a sensational 96* on last day of the Johannesburg Test.