After Ashes Debacle, England Coach Silverwood Insists 'I Want To Carry On But...'

The England cricket team suffered one of their most humiliating defeats when they lost the fifth Australia vs England Ashes Test match by 146 runs. They lost the famous rival series 4-0 while not performing up to the expectations of the fans. England head coach Chris Silverwood has come under heavy criticism for the team's performances after the final Test and his role as head coach is also in jeopardy.

Silverwood recently said that he understands that the job comes with criticism and that he wants to carry on but the decision is not up to him but rather the ECB.

"I accept the job I'm in comes with that level of criticism and the uncertainty as well," Chris Silverwood told reporters in Hobart. "Until I'm told differently I'll start planning for the West Indies. I want to carry on but there are decisions above that will be made. My job is going to be under scrutiny. There will be a review when we get home and part and parcel of that will be my job," he added.

Silverwood wants changes in county cricket

The England head coach also said he wants some changes in county cricket. He wants to be given that opportunity but again the decision is not in his hands. "I think given some changes that I think we need within the county structures, I would love to help affect those changes, and I would like to put some of this right," Silverwood said.

"I think I can do that. I think I'm a good coach and I would love to be given that opportunity but it's out of my hands at the moment. We've reflected about the players, but there will be certain aspects I've got to reflect on because I'm not a finished article as a coach and I want to get better all the time," he added.

Silverwood then reflected on the situation the team is in and does not want to be aggressive with the players. While he admitted to 'growling' at the players a few times during the Ashes he contemplated if he should do it more. Australia defeated England 4-0 in the Ashes and the decision now lies with the ECB on Silverwood's future.

"I'm not scared of showing my teeth," said Silverwood, adding, "Especially with the situation we've been living in, I try to work through things with them, rather than shout at them or growl at them. I have growled at them a couple of times on this trip. I'm not afraid to show my teeth, but you sometimes wonder in hindsight whether I should do it more. But then does it make it less effective?"

