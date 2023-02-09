After Backlash On Disrespectful 'go To Hell' Comment, Javed Miandad Backtracks Statement

Javed Miandad, a former Pakistani cricketer, made a controversial statement earlier this week in which he was quoted as saying "India can go to hell." This statement was made in the context of an issue surrounding the conduct of the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan. The BCCI has refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan to play in the marquee ACC event and talking about the same, Miandad said, "They can go to hell."

Miandad makes a U-turn

In an emergency ACC meeting held last week, it was decided that the Asia Cup will be moved to a neutral venue so that the BCCI can send a team to the competition. The decision triggered a lot of people in Pakistan including Miandad. However, the former Pakistan captain has now backtracked from the statement he made about India after receiving a lot of flak in both nations.

The statement caused widespread outrage in India and was widely reported in the media. Many people in India interpreted it as being disrespectful and inflammatory. Miandad has now said that he made the statement "in a positive way."

"Do you know what hell means? If you don’t want to play just don’t. We don’t have a problem. Ask the Indian cricketers. They’ll also say that there should be cricket between these two teams in their respective countries. It’ll benefit both nations," he said.

"If they think that their (India) not coming to Pakistan makes any difference, let me tell you that it doesn’t. That’s what I meant. We are independent. Pakistan has produced world-class cricketers as well as hockey players. Everywhere around the world, neighboring countries are playing with each other,” Miandad added.

"The media there is like this only. The competition there is very high. They even write so many things about the Indian players only and I am left surprised by them. This is not done. You should take comments in a positive way. Our press doesn’t react that way to Indian players. What I meant with my comment was if you are not playing, go. (Nahi khelna hain toh jaayein, humein kya hain?) Doesn’t make a difference to us. We are not interested," he concluded.

Pakistan is the host nation for the Asian Cricket Council's marquee event and the BCCI has reiterated that it has no problem with PCB hosting the tournament but the Indian team won't be able to participate if it's being held in the military-run country. So, if the reports are to be believed, the Asia Cup will either be hosted in the UAE or Sri Lanka ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India.

The Asia Cup will most likely be held in September this year with teams such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and UAE slated to take part in the marquee event.

Image: Twitter/JavedMiandad

