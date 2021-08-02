After BCCI, ECB Warning; Monty Panesar Boycotts Pakistan League, Says ‘career In India’

As Pakistan once again irks India with the 'Kashmir Premier League' (KPL) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), ex-English cricketer Monty Panesar on Sunday, bowed out from the league, refusing to get in between India and Pakistan's Kashmir tussle. Speaking to Republic TV, the left-arm spinner said that he believed that the KPL was a platform for young kashmiris to play in the big leagues and one day, possibly, the Pakistan national team. Upon the advice of the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) on losing out jobs in India, Panesar said that he has decided to not play in KPL.

Panesar: 'Thought it was great platform for Kashmiris to play cricket'

"Kashmir Premier League is about giving opportunities to young Kashmiris, they mix with some great cricketers. Like in the IPL, you see players from Afghanistan get a break, I thought this would be a platform for young Kashmiris to play in the big leagues and one day in the Pakistan national team. From a cricketing side, it seemed like an exciting opportunity for me to get back into playing professional cricket," said Panesar.

"However, I was advised that the BCCI is telling players who will play in the 'Kashmir Premier League' might face consequences. The BCCI told me that I might not get a visa to India and India is where my career is. Therefore I thought it would be better to not play in the 'Kashmir Premier League'," said Monty Panesar. He had tweeted his decision, stating that it would make him uncomfortable to play in the league by getting in between Indo-Pak's Kashmir issues.

I have decided not to participate in the KPL because of the political tensions between India and Pakistan over kashmir issues. I don't want to be in the middle of this , it would make me feel uncomfortable. #KPL2021 #Kashmir #india #Cricket #Pakistan #ENGvIND #TheHundred — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) August 1, 2021

What is 'Kashmir Premier League'?

In yet another afront to India, in December 2020, Pakistan announced that it will be hosting the Kashmir Premier League in PoK with five teams representing cities in PoK and one team representing "overseas" Kashmiris. Shahid Afridi, a close friend of Pakistan PM Imran Khan and a vocal critic of India, was named the captain of Rawalakot Hawks. The other teams in the franchise tournament will be represented by international Pakistani cricketers such as Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Hafeez, and Fakhar Zaman. All matches in the competition are scheduled to be played between August 6 and August 16 in Muzaffarabad Stadium in PoK. While other former international players like Tillakaratne Dilshan and Monty Panesar have also been roped in, Panesar has now dropped out.

Recently, Pakistan held polls in PoK amid allegations of rigging by the Opposition. The Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party won 25 of 45 seats in PoK legislative assembly elections, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won nine seats and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) secured just six seats. One seat each was won by Muslim Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party, as per reports. India has termed the election 'illegal' and an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and the material changes undertaken by it in these territories.