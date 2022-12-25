After Being Dismissed By Mehidy Hasan, Here's What Virat Kohli Gifted Bangladeshi Bowler

India on Sunday defeated Bangladesh in the second Test to win the two-match series 2-0. India won the match in Mirpur by 3 wickets, thanks to a crucial 71-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin in the final innings. The duo helped India recover from a shaky start after Bangladesh restricted the visitors to 45/4 at stumps on Day 3.

Mehidy Hasan played a vital role in bringing Bangladesh back into the game with his impressive bowling performance. However, his effort was not enough to prevent India from chasing a low target of just 145 runs.

Hasan picked up a five-wicket haul in the final innings to give India a scare. Despite his brilliant performance, Bangladesh lost the match and suffered a clean sweep in the series. After the match, former India captain Virat Kohli gifted Hasan a signed jersey.

Hasan had dismissed Kohli for just 1 run in the last innings. Hasan later took to his official Facebook handle to share a picture of him receiving the signed jersey from Kohli. "Special souvenir from one of the greatest cricketer Virat Kohli," Hasan wrote in the caption of the post.

India vs Bangladesh

Batting first, Bangladesh scored 227 runs with the help of Mominul Haque, who hit 84 off 157 balls to take them to a respectable first-innings total. Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin picked four wickets each to help India restrict Bangladesh for 227 runs. India then scored 314 runs courtesy of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. While Pant was bowled for 93 off 104 balls, Iyer was dismissed for 87 off 105 balls by Shakib Al Hasan. India finished the first innings with an 87-run lead.

India then bowled Bangladesh out for 231 runs in the third innings of the match. Litton Das hit 73 runs off 98 balls to help his team to a competitive second innings total. India looked in command after dismissing Bangladesh for 231 runs and setting themselves a target of 145 runs to win the match. Bangladesh, on the other hand, produced an incredible recovery in the final session of Day 3. However, a brilliant partnership between Iyer and Ashwin helped India recover and win the match by 3 wickets.

Image: Facebook/MehidyHasan