WTC 2023 Final: Indian cricket is in a bad shape as of now if injuries are to be taken into consideration. Many key players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant are out of the team due to various injuries. Ahead of the upcoming WTC final the Indian team will miss Bumrah and Pant due to their respective injuries and now another injury blow has hit Team India and it is doesn't look very pleasent. According to reports, batsman Shreyas Iyer is also expected to miss the upcoming IPL and the World Test Championship final which will be played at the Oval, London starting from June 7, 2023.

Shreyas Iyer came back into the Indian side after recovering from his back injury but was again sent for scans during the Ahmedabad Test against Australia after he complained about some discomfort. According to sources and reports Iyer is being monitored by a Indian medical team in Mumbai and they have advised him for back surgery due to which Shreyas will be ruled out of international cricket for the next five months.

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of international cricket for 5 months

Shreyas who was subjected to just miss the first half of the Indian Premier League 2023 will now be ruled out for the whole season which is a very big blow for his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. According to sources and reports, Shreyas wants his back surgery to be done in London but till now the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has not finalized the place and hospital for the same. The World Test Championship final is scheduled to be played at the Kennington Oval ground in London from June 7 to June 11, 2023.

Iyer was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 mega auctions, ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was appointed as the skipper of the side and had high stakes placed upon him. Much to KKR's misfortune, Iyer who led Delhi Capitals to the finals of 2020 IPL finals could not replicate the same for the Kolkata-based franchise. Iyer has continued to be India's number 5 in Test cricket for quite sometime now. Iyer has played 10 Test matches for India so far and has scored 666 runs at an average of 44.44. He made his Test debut in 2021 against New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur.