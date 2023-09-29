After Calling For World Cup Boycott As PCB Chief, Ramiz Raja Comes To India As Presenter

Quick links:
Ramiz Raja in the ground for a match in Hyderabad; (Image: Hotstar)
Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan opener and former PCB chief, has become the target of widespread trolling on social media following his arrival in India for his commentary stint during the ICC World Cup 2023. The ICC on Friday released a list with names of commentators for the 50-over extravaganza and Raja's name featured at the top. He was seen sharing his thoughts ahead of Pakistan's maiden warm-up game against New Zealand in Hyderabad on September 29.
Also Read: 'Ponting, Shastri, Hayden...': ICC Releases List Of Elite Commentary Panel For World Cup
Ironically, the reason behind the online mockery directed at Ramiz Raja can be traced back to his previous role as the Pakistan Cricket Board's chief during a contentious period when the BCCI was adamant about not sending the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. During the tense standoff, Raja warned that India may boycott the World Cup if they do not participate in the Asia Cup with Pakistan as host.
Now, Raja has arrived in India as a commentator for the World Cup, underscoring that his previous statements as PCB chairman lacked credibility and were merely empty rhetoric. Here's how netizens are having a field day trolling Raja.
"We have a clear stand, if India doesn't come for the Asia Cup then they can play the World Cup without Pakistan". Ramiz Raja 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9tMBm5f519— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 29, 2023
Never seen more shameless people than these Pakistanis .🤢#PAKvNZ || #RamizRaja pic.twitter.com/xtgrloigDk— Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) September 29, 2023
Ramiz Raja who didn't want Pakistan to travel to India for the World Cup 😅— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) September 29, 2023
Ramiz is the first guy from Pakistan who came and doing commentary in India 😅🤣..#CricketWorldCup #PAKvNZ #NZvPAK#RamizRaja #BCCI #PakistanTeam pic.twitter.com/gT3fou9iG8
Ramiz Raja In 2022— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) September 29, 2023
Ramiz Raza now in commentary box pic.twitter.com/QX9tFRMM7d
Also Read: PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf Completely Changes Tune After Calling India 'Dushman Mulk'
The 2023 edition of the World Cup will kick off with a match between defending champions England and New Zealand on October 5. The match is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pakistan will play their opening game against the Netherlands on October 6.
Image: Hotstar