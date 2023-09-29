After Calling For World Cup Boycott As PCB Chief, Ramiz Raja Comes To India As Presenter

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan opener and former PCB chief, has become the target of widespread trolling on social media following his arrival in India for his commentary stint during the ICC World Cup 2023. The ICC on Friday released a list with names of commentators for the 50-over extravaganza and Raja's name featured at the top. He was seen sharing his thoughts ahead of Pakistan's maiden warm-up game against New Zealand in Hyderabad on September 29.

3 things you need to know

The ODI World Cup 2023 will be held in India from October 5 to November 19

The ICC has unveiled the names of commentators who will be part of the event

Pakistan's Ramiz Raja is the second Pakistani on the long list of 31 people after Waqar Younis

Netizens troll Ramiz Raja for coming to India

Ironically, the reason behind the online mockery directed at Ramiz Raja can be traced back to his previous role as the Pakistan Cricket Board's chief during a contentious period when the BCCI was adamant about not sending the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. During the tense standoff, Raja warned that India may boycott the World Cup if they do not participate in the Asia Cup with Pakistan as host.

Now, Raja has arrived in India as a commentator for the World Cup, underscoring that his previous statements as PCB chairman lacked credibility and were merely empty rhetoric. Here's how netizens are having a field day trolling Raja.

"We have a clear stand, if India doesn't come for the Asia Cup then they can play the World Cup without Pakistan". Ramiz Raja 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9tMBm5f519 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 29, 2023

Ramiz Raja who didn't want Pakistan to travel to India for the World Cup 😅



Ramiz is the first guy from Pakistan who came and doing commentary in India 😅🤣..#CricketWorldCup #PAKvNZ #NZvPAK#RamizRaja #BCCI #PakistanTeam pic.twitter.com/gT3fou9iG8 — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) September 29, 2023

Ramiz Raja In 2022



Ramiz Raza now in commentary box pic.twitter.com/QX9tFRMM7d — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) September 29, 2023

The 2023 edition of the World Cup will kick off with a match between defending champions England and New Zealand on October 5. The match is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pakistan will play their opening game against the Netherlands on October 6.

