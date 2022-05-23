After Dinesh Karthik's Inclusion, Suresh Raina Says 'Dhawan Deserves Team India Spot'

Suresh Raina believes Shikhar Dhawan deserves a spot in the Indian T20 squad based on his performance in the most recent season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Raina said on Star Sports that if Dinesh Karthik is brought back into the Indian team, Dhawan deserves a spot as well. Dhawan has consistently scored runs in the IPL for the previous three to four seasons, according to Raina, and he deserved to be picked in the Indian squad.

Dhawan will be disappointed with his exclusion from the Indian squad, Raina remarked, adding that the opener must be saddened deep down. Raina described Dhawan as a fun-loving person and said every captain wants a player like him in their squad. Raina hailed Dhawan's run-scoring prowess and said the opener has always scored runs, be it domestic, international, or IPL.

"Obviously, Shikhar would have been disappointed. Every captain wants a player like him on the team. He is a fun-loving person who brightens up the environment. And he has always scored runs – be it domestic, international, or T20. If you’ve brought Dinesh Karthik back into the team, Shikhar Dhawan deserved a place too. He has performed runs for the last 3-4 years and has scored runs non-stop. Somewhere deep down, he must be sad," Raina said on the Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

Dhawan is one of the top run-scorers in the current edition of the cash-rich league. He is also the highest run-getter for Punjab Kings this year with 460 runs in 14 matches at an average of 38.33 and with a strike rate of 122.66. Dhawan has been amongst the top run-getters in the IPL for the past several seasons, scoring more than 400 runs consistently since 2016.

BCCI announces India squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. Despite rumours suggesting Dhawan's inclusion, he was not named in the T20I squad. It was being speculated that Dhawan will be named the captain of the Indian squad for the South Africa series in absence of senior players, including Rohit Sharma. However, the BCCI in its squad named KL Rahul as the captain for the five-match series against the Proteas, quashing all the rumours.

Dinesh Karthik received a national call-up based on his performance in the IPL. Karthik has performed consistently for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the current edition of the tournament and has helped them finish games on multiple occasions. India is slated to play a five-match series against South Africa, starting June 9.

India’s T20I squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain, wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

(Image: PTI/AP)