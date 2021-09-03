After Haseeb Hameed Marks Guard Outside Popping Crease, Virat Kohli Complains To Umpire

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday, September 2, expressed his disapproval with England opener Haseeb Hameed marking guard outside the popping crease during the second innings of the fourth Test match. When Kohli saw Hameed marking guard near the protected area on the pitch, he immediately went to the umpires to register his protest. After Kohli's complaint, one of the umpires asked Hameed to stop marking guard outside the popping crease, following which the England batter stopped.

What is your take on batsmen marking their guard perilously close to the forbidden area of the pitch?



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Hameed #Pant pic.twitter.com/pFuW2n3vEi — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) September 2, 2021

The incident also sparked a debate inside the commentary box, where experts explained why Kohli was right in asking the umpires to stop Hameed from marking guard outside the popping crease. According to the laws of cricket, a batsman is allowed to mark guard but without coming close to the protected area, which would be five feet down the crease. However, the umpires initially thought Hameed was not coming close to the protected area, hence they did not warn before Kohli pointed it out to them. Earlier, the same umpires had asked Indian batter, Rishabh Pant, to not stand too close to what they felt was the protected area.

India vs England 4th Test

As far as the match is concerned, England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first. England pacers Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson provided an early breakthrough as dismissed Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for 11 and 17 runs, respectively. James Anderson joined the party as he sent Cheteshwar Pujara back to the pavilion for just 4 runs. Virat Kohli provided some steadiness to the Indian innings as he scored a beautiful 50 off 96 balls before being dismissed off an amazing delivery by Robinson.

The rest of the Indian batting line-up looked frail before Shardul Thakur took charge and took the Kohli-led side to a respectable first-innings total. Thakur scored 57 off 36 balls at a strike rate of 158.33. The fast-bowling all-rounder finished as India's highest run-scorer in the innings. When England came to bat in the second innings, Jasprit Bumrah fired up by taking two wickets in a single over, dismissing both the openers cheaply. Umesh Yadav then chipped in and took the most crucial wicket from the England side, send back their captain Joe Root for 21 runs. Dawid Malan and Craig Overton will resume batting for England on Day 2 at their overnight score of 26 and 1 respectively. England is at 53/3.

Image: SonySports/Twitter