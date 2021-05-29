After IPL 2021, T20 World Cup To Be Moved To UAE? BCCI Gives Major Update At Special Meet

With just months to go for the T20 World Cup set to be held in India, the BCCI convened a Special General Meeting (SGM) on Saturday to take a call on hosting the marquee event at home amid the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. While BCCI has maintained that contingency plans have been put in place in case India is unable to host the World Cup, it has also shortlisted nine venues across the country and asked state associations to begin preparations as well. However, after the conclusion of the SGM on Saturday, the board has sought more time from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take an 'appropriate call' on hosting the T20 World Cup 2021.

"The BCCI SGM further authorised the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021," the BCCI said in its press release.

After the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) last month, the board had shortlisted 9 venues for the event with the grand stadium in Ahmedabad set to hold the finale on November 13. The 9 venues for the World Cup included New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Reportedly, the board had also relayed its plans to hold the World Cup in UAE, in case the COVID situation persists in India.

As per Cricket Australia, senior BCCI official Dhirahj Malhotra, as quoted speaking to BBC's Stumped podcast, had said that plans were still in discussion to host the T20 World cup in India despite the rising COVID cases and that UAE could be the alternative location to host the World Cup if not in India. The BCCI's General Manager of Game Development said they were making all efforts to ensure the event was hosted by India and informed that they were in conversation with ICC regarding hosting the tournament in a normal scenario, COVID scenario, and worst-case scenario.

T20 World Cup to be held in UAE?

Now, with the BCCI confirming that the remainder of IPL would resume in the UAE in September, it only seems logical and much easier for the World Cup to be held in the Middle East as well. Holding the ICC event which had been postponed last year in UAE include would ensure a much lesser logistical strain on the organizers as compared to if it were held across the 9 venues in India.

Considering several international players would also return to their IPL franchises to complete their stints, this would mean that the players would already be in a-month-old bio-bubble and that the remaining players would just have to undergo mandatory quarantine before joining the bubble. Another significant benefit to all teams would be that the IPL in UAE would serve as the perfect preparation for the T20 World Cup as players would get used to the conditions and stadiums even before rejoining their international squads.

IPL 2021 moved to the UAE

The BCCI on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year. The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.

Before the IPL was suspended, 31 matches were still left to be organised including the playoffs, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was actively looking for a window to conduct the remainder of IPL 2021. This year's Indian Premier League had to be suspended indefinitely with immediate effect after a few players were tested COVID-19. They included Sunrisers Hyderabad stumper Wriddhiman Saha, Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier, veteran Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra, and, Varun Chakravarthy amongst others.