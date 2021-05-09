After Joe Root, Warner Takes On Michael Slater In A Maldives Bar Fight? Aussie Stars React

Having travelled to the Maldives after the midway suspension of the IPL 2021, Australia's star batsman David Warner and former cricketer Michael Slater were said to have been involved in a physical brawl. Reports of the physical exchange between the duo was first reported by the Daily Telegraph after all Australians had to head to the Maldives after the suspension of the IPL at a time when Australia has imposed a travel ban on passengers from India. However, Warner and Slater have now responded to the reports of the fight between the two.

As per journalists Phil Rothfield, Michael Slater and David Warner have denied being involved in any bar fight in the Maldives. Infact, Slater has claimed that he and Warner are 'great mates' and have 'zero chances of a fight'.

"There is absolutely nothing to the rumour mill Buzz. Davie and I are great mates and absolutely zero chance of (having) a fight," foxsports.com.au quoted Slater as saying in a text message.

SRH skipper and Australian batsman Warner too denied the rumour saying: "There has been no drama.""I don't know where you get these things from. Unless you were here and have got concrete evidence you can't write anything. Nothing happened," Warner added.

Warner's tough IPL campaign

With the SunRisers Hyderabad reeling to manage a win in the IPL 2021, the franchise management had sacked David Warner as the captain, replacing the Australian with Kane Williamson. While the franchise did not reveal its reason clearly behind Warner's sacking, it is assumed that the change in leadership was due to SunRisers' dismal performance in the IPL 2021. The Orange Army had won only a single game out of the six that it had played under Warner. Following his sacking as the skipper, Warner was also dropped from the playing XI in Kane Williamson's first game as the captain which the SRH failed to win as well.

IPL suspended, players fly back home

After a display of courageous performances for Team India, Rishabh Pant was appointed as the captain of Delhi Capitals as mainstay Shreyas Iyer had been ruled out of the tournament with an injury. The young gun did not shy away from leadership duties and excelled in his new role as well. Halfway through the tournament, Pant had led the team to number three on the points table before the IPL 2021 was called off after the bio-bubble was breached. A BCCI official quoted by ANI has revealed that the Indian Cricket Board is keen to tap the September window to conclude the IPL 2021 before the T20 World cup. The BCCI official hinted that if the COVID-19 situation will be under control in September then the 14th edition of IPL can be completed.

