After Kohli-Babar Debate, Pak's Aaqib Javed Compares Shaheen Afridi And Jasprit Bumrah

Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed has stirred yet another controversy as he compared Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah to Pakistan’s emerging fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Aaqib, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, said that Shaheen Afridi is a better bowler with a new ball than Jasprit Bumrah, but added that the Indian quick is far more effective in the death overs. Aaqib’s comment comes days after he compared Indian skipper Virat Kohli with his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam and suggested that the world number 1 batsman can improve his technique by watching the 26-year-old Karachi Kings player.

Aaqib said that Indian pacer Jaspirt Bumrah is better than Shaheen Afridi at the moment when it comes to bowling in death overs but added that the Pakistani quick is more effective with the new ball. Aaqib also slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to manage Afridi’s workload. Aaqib said Afridi is playing almost every game for Pakistan, which may affect his pace in the long run. Aaqib suggested that PCB should manage Afridi’s workload better and play him only in important matches.

Jasprit Bumrah, who made his white-ball debut in 2016 against Australia, has 108 wickets from 67 matches in ODIs and 59 wickets from 50 matches in T20Is. Bumrah made his Test debut against South Africa and has 83 wickets from 18 games. Shaheen Afridi made his debut for Pakistan in 2018 and has taken 48 wickets from 15 Tests, 51 wickets from 25 ODIs, and 24 wickets from 21 T20Is.

Pak's tour of SA

Pakistan is currently touring South Africa for a three-match ODI series and a four-match T20I series. Babar Azam led his Pakistan side from the front in the ODI series as the 'Men in Green' clinched the series 2-1. Babar hit scores of 103, 31, and 94 respectively. Meanwhile, in the T20I series, which is currently tied at 1-1, Pakistan lost the second game against a weakened South African team after marginally winning the first match.

(Image Credit: PTI/PCB/Twitter)