After Michael Vaughan, Brad Hogg Not Convinced With Kohli's Best Of Three WTC Final Claim

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan and veteran Australian spinner Brad Hogg have expressed their disagreement with Team India skipper Virat Kohli's proposal of conducting a best of three final to decide the winner of the WTC after the recently-concluded World Test Championship grand finale where Kohli & Co. suffered an eight-wicket loss at the hands of New Zealand at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

WTC Final: Michael Vaughan & Brad Hogg not convinced with Virat Kohli

It so happened that after the conclusion of the inaugural ICC WTC final, Kohli said that he is not in absolute agreement with deciding the best Test side in the world over the course of just one game. He added that if it is a Test series, it has to be a test of character over three Tests. Nonetheless, Micheal Vaughan was not convinced with Kohli's statement and he made it clear on the micro-blogging site. Taking to Twitter, the 2005 Ashes-winning skipper asked the current Indian captain about the possible window that could fit the series referring to the jam-packed cricketing calendar.

The cricketer-turned-cricket pundit then wondered whether the f IPL would get cut short by a couple of weeks in the year of the WTC to accommodate the three-match series. Furthermore, Vaughan added that 'Finals' are one-off games where teams/individuals know they have to deliver and that’s what makes them so great.

Where in the schedule would it fit in ?? Are the IPL going to reduce the year of the final tournament by 2 weeks so it could fit in ? Doubt it ..: Finals are one off games where teams/individuals know they have to deliver … that’s what makes them so great 👍 https://t.co/MhqHkp5lvH — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 24, 2021

At the same time, Brad Hogg also seconded Michael Vaughan's opinion. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the two-time World Cup winner said that he completely agrees with Vaughan and giving further clarification on the same, Hogg added it does not get any tougher than one chance and that is the reason why it is the 'ultimate' Test.

Agree with @MichaelVaughan

Does not get any tougher than one chance. That is the ultimate test. #ICCWTCFinal https://t.co/pT31dZaLrO — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 24, 2021

Virat Kohli bats for the best of three finals in WTC

"I am not in absolute agreement of deciding the best Test side in the world over the course of one game. If it is a Test series, it has to be a test of character over three Tests - which team has the ability to come back in the series or totally blow away the other team. It can't just be pressure applied over two days of good cricket and then you suddenly you are not a good Test side anymore. I don't believe in it", said Virat Kohli during the media interaction post Team India's eight-wicket loss.

"It has to be a hard grind and something that definitely needs to be worked around in the future. At the end of three matches, where there's effort, there's ups and downs, there's situations changing during the course of the series, a chance to rectify the things you have done in the first game, and then really see who is the better side over the course of a three-match series or something, will be a good measure of how things really are", he added.