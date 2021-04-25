After MS Dhoni, RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Faces Penalty; Fined For Slow-over Rate Vs CSK

After MS Dhoni, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakhs from his match fees for his side's slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. As per an official statement of the Indian Premier League, RCB had maintained a slow over-rate during their match at the Wankhede Stadium, making it their first offence of the season.

"RCB captain Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 25," IPL said in a release. "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in their IPL 2021 match on Sunday, thereby ending their reign on the top of the points table. CSK scored 191 for four with heavy credit due to Ravindra Jadeja who smashed 62 off 28 balls, including 37 runs in the innings' final over. RCB in its innings only managed to reach a paltry total of 122, suffering their first defeat of IPL 2021.

What is slow over-rate in cricket?

As per the IPL Playing Conditions, the officials will calculate the over-rate at the end of each innings. IPL's Code of Conduct warrants a minimum of 14.1 overs per hour including the strategic time outbreaks that the two teams avail during the game. A strict penalty has been imposed by the organizers for the skippers of the teams maintaining a slow over-rate.

Notably, in CSK's match against Delhi Capitals last week, skipper Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakhs for maintaining a slow over-rate in the contest. "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh," a statement from the IPL read.