After Pant, India's Support Staff Tests Positive For COVID; Forces Saha Into Isolation

In another massive jolt for Team India ahead of the warm-up match against a County Championship XI team, throwdown expert Dayananda Garani has tested positive for COVID. As per an ANI report, Dayananda Garani was a member of the Indian contingent which had flown to the United Kingdom for the WTC Final and five-match Test series against England.

Earlier on Thursday, BCCI had confirmed that one player of Team India's 23-members contingent in England has been tested positive for COVID. Earlier, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla had shunned reports of 'two players' of the Indian side testing positive for COVID and refused to reveal the name of the cricketer who had tested positive.

Wriddhiman Saha goes into isolation

As per ANI, wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha has been forced to isolate as per the protocols due to his close proximity with support staff Dayananda Garani.

"Yes Dayananda has tested positive, but luckily he wasn't around too many members of the team. Saha unfortunately will have to isolate as he was a close contact. Hopefully, he returns negative tests too as Rishabh is also currently down and a subsequent test will give more clarity," said a source in the know of developments as reported by ANI.

Wriddhiman Saha's isolation came as a jolt for Team India ahead of the warm-up match. Earlier on Thursday, a PTI report claimed that Rishabh Pant contracted COVID. It is to be noted that Wriddhiman Saha joined the Indian squad after he recovered from COVID which he had contracted during the IPL's first leg.

'Rishabh Pant tests positive for COVID' claims report

A PTI report quoted a source in BCCI who claimed that the player in question was wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. He said, "He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday". The Indian team is scheduled to travel to Durham to play County Championship XI in a three-day warm-up match behind closed doors.

Rajeev Shukla refutes reports of multiple Indian players testing positive

As per ANI, BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla said even though one member of the touring contingent was currently positive for COVID in the UK, there was nothing to worry about as the Board was taking all precautions.

"One player has been found positive, he was asymptomatic, I won't disclose the name. He was not staying in the team hotel, he is staying with relatives and is recovering very well. He is in isolation, he was found positive 8 days back. He will be tested again after two days," said Rajeev Shukla reported by ANI.

"Team India is fine there is no problem, secretary Jay Shah has written a letter to team management everybody should follow the COVID protocols, strict measures whatever could be adopted as per the recommendations must be followed and all safety precautions should be taken and the team has to be very careful during the England tour," he added.

India vs England series schedule

The India vs England five-match Test series is due to start from August 4. England travelled to India to play series of Test series in the month of February which they went onto lose 1-3. England also lost its previous Test series against New Zealand by 1-0. The England team would be looking forward to making a comeback in upcoming India vs England Test series with the 1st Test at Trent Bridge (4-8 Aug), 2nd Test at Lord’s (12-16 Aug), 3rd Test at Headingley Carnegie (25-29 August), 4th Test at The Oval (2-6 Sep) and the 5th Test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground (10-14 Sep).

(Image Credits: BCCI)