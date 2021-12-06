After R Ashwin's Tweet, Twitter Verifies New Zealand Spinner Ajaz Patel's Account

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, earlier today after the IND vs NZ Test series, has Tweeted tagging Twitter Verified, asking for Ajaz Patel's Twitter handle to be verified saying that the Kiwi spinner deserves to be verified after getting into the record books by becoming only the third bowler to take all 10 wickets of a Test inning. The player achieved this feat during India's first innings in the final Test in Mumbai.

Dear @verified , a ten wicket bag in an innings definitely deserves to be verified here! 😂 @AjazP — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 6, 2021

R Ashwin took to another recent tweet to confirm to his fans and everyone else that Ajaz Patel has been verified on Twitter.

IND vs NZ: R Ashwin named as player of the Series

Meanwhile, R Ashwin with 14 wickets and 70 runs from 3 innings was named as the Player of the Series as India beat New Zealand to clinch the two-match series 1-0. R Ashwin picked up three wickets in each innings of the Kanpur Test and scored 38 and 32 with the bat. In the Mumbai Test, he got out on a duck to Ajaz Patel but was spectacular with the ball, picking eight wickets for 42 runs across both innings.

"A series win over the world champs! Feels great to win a Test at the Wankhede always. 👌👌A fab innings by Mayank Agarwal and a great bowling performance by Ajaz Patel. A special thanks to the North Stand Gang for their support through the game 👏👏" R Ashwin wrote on his social media profiles after the game.

Image: AP/ Twitter/ @Ashwinravi99/ Ajazp