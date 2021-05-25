After Ryan Burl’s Plea, Puma Unveils New Shoes For Zimbabwe Cricket Team; See Pictures

Zimbabwe Cricketer Ryan Burl has expressed gratitude to global footwear manufacturer Puma for coming forward and lending a helping hand to the Zimbabwe cricket team when they were struggling to find a sponsor.

Hours after Ryan Burl had urged for sponsorship by posting an image of his ripped shoes on social media, Puma came to their rescue and assured to help them in getting out from this difficult phase.

Puma unveils Zimbabwe cricketers' new & innovative pairs of shoes

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the shoe manufacturing firm posted an image of a few pairs of shoes that were attractive to the eye. However, what really stood out here is that the shoes were matching with the color and jersey pattern of the Zimbabwe cricket team.

Commenting on the same, Puma went on to mention that the shoes will be delivered to Ryan Burl and his teammates through the means of express shipping, and at the same time, the company hoped that the colors will match with the team jersey.

Express shipment for @ryanburl3 and his mates. I hope the colours match the jersey. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Df8jxVQ8B3 — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) May 24, 2021

When this came to the southpaw Ryan Burl's notice, he acknowledged Puma for helping him and his team rise from shambles.

Look what is on its way 🔜✈️



Thanks @pumacricket https://t.co/d8oqi25X6T — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) May 24, 2021

Even the netizens were really impressed with Puma for aiding the cricketer and his team. Here are some of the reactions.

Ryan Burl's plea for sponsorship

On Sunday, all-rounder Ryan Burl on his official Twitter handle had posted an image of his ripped shoes with some glue and other tools that were used by him to fix them and urged the people whether anyone is ready to sponsor his national team so that he and his team-mates do not have to glue their shoes back after every series.

Any chance we can get a sponsor so we don’t have to glue our shoes back after every series 😢 @newbalance @NewBalance_SA @NBCricket @ICAssociation pic.twitter.com/HH1hxzPC0m — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) May 22, 2021

On the very same day, the German footwear manufacturer came forward and re-shared the image and asked Burl & Co. to put the glue away by promising to sponsor their team.

Time to put the glue away, I got you covered @ryanburl3 💁🏽 https://t.co/FUd7U0w3U7 — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) May 23, 2021

The downfall of Zimbabwe Cricket

Zimbabwe Cricket has witnessed an inglorious downfall in the past few years especially in the last decade. The African nation used to be one of the mighty teams back in the late 90s and early 2000s thanks to a few of their once in generation players including the likes of Heath Streak, Alastair Campbell, Tatenda Taibu, Henry Olonga, the Flower brothers (Andy and his younger brother Grant), etc.

In July 2019, the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Zimbabwe and disallowed the country into participating in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers later that year. However, Zimbabwe was reinstated by the apex body in October. Since their re-entry, most of their tours got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic A proposed limited-overs tour to Zimbabwe by the Indian team, scheduled for August 2020, was also off by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the pandemic.