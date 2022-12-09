After Team India Snub, Sanju Samson Gears Up For First Red-ball Match In Almost 3 Years

Sanju Samson has remained one of the most talked about cricketers in recent times due to his regular absence from Team India’s playing XI. While the 28-year-old featured in India’s squad for the white-ball tour of New Zealand, the Kerala-born cricketer was absent from the India squad for the ongoing ODI series Bangladesh. However, the big-hitting batter is now gearing up to play for his state side in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season.

Interestingly, Samson will lead the state team in the first two Ranji Trophy games, hoping to play some great knocks and force his way into the Indian squad. With Samson as the skipper, Kerala will face Jharkhand in the opening game of the prestigious domestic tournament. While Samson will lead the team, the board has also named inform Sijomon Joseph as the vice-captain. The right-handed batter last represented Kerala in first-class cricket in December 2019.

Samson was given a chance to play in the first T20I against New Zealand but was rested for the rest of the series after scoring 36 off 28 balls. India’s T20I series against the Kiwis ended with a 1-0 win for the Men in Blue and the ODI series concluded with a 0-1 loss for India. However, ‘#JusticeForSanjuSamson’ was one of the biggest trends on social media during India’s tour of New Zealand.

Team India’s home schedule from January-March 2023

With the ongoing tour of Bangladesh will be the last series for India in 2022, Samson would have to wait until next year to play for the Men In Blue. India will then host Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia from January to March. India’s home schedule in 2023 will kick off with a three-match T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The Men In Blue will then encounter the Kiwi side in a white-ball series. At the same time, Australia will travel to India for a four-match Test and three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, Samson will now be leading Kerala in the Ranji Trophy and needs to perform well in the tournament, eyeing a comeback into the national team. Here’s a look at Kerala’s squad for the first two Ranji Trophy matches.

Kerala squad for first two Ranji Trophy matches:

Sanju Samson (c), Sijomon Joseph (vc), Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Vathsal Govind, Rohan Prem, Sachin Baby, Shoun Roger, Akshay Chandran, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, Nidheesh M D, Fanoos F, Basil N P, Vaisakh Chandran, Sachin S, Rahul P