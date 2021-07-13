'Age Is Just A Number': Twitter Lauds 41-year-old Chris Gayle For Scoring 14,000 T20 Runs

Veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle on Tuesday reached an unimaginable milestone at age of 41 as he surpassed 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. Gayle became the first man on the planet to reach 14,000 runs in the shortest format of the game as he helped his side secure a series-winning match against Australia in the third of the five T20Is. Gayle scored a quick 67 off 38 balls and was the highest run-scorer between players of both teams. Gayle was adjudged the player of the match.

'Universe Boss for a reason'

Gayle reached the 14,000-run mark after he hit a maximum off Adam Zampa's bowling in the ninth over. Gayle completed his 14th T20I fifty off just 33 balls against the Aussies. He now has 87 fifties in the shortest format, including franchise cricket. On Tuesday morning, the Jamaican superstar's power-hitting and remarkable T20 record swept Twitter, propelling Gayle amongst the top of the trending topics list. Netizens flooded social media with appreciative posts for the batting legend.

Gayle plays for various teams in franchise T20 cricket all over the world, including in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, where he is regarded as one of the best batsmen. In T20 cricket, Gayle holds the record for most hundreds with 22, 15 more than his next competitor, Brendon McCullum. Gayle's 14,000 runs are the most by any batsman in the shortest format of the game, with the next-placed hitters Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik remaining over 3,000 runs behind the Jamaican superstar.

West Indies won the third T20I against Australia by 6 wickets with 31 balls remaining. Gayle, along with stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran forged an important partnership to help West Indies cross the 100-run mark while chasing a low target of just 142 runs. Earlier, Australian openers Matthew Wade and Aaron Finch had given a good start to the Aussies after winning the toss in St Lucia. However, the batsmen that followed after Finch and Wade failed to continue the momentum as West Indies restricted them for 141/6 in 20 overs.

