AH W Vs CH W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Women's Super Smash 2021 Match Preview

The Auckland Hearts Women will face the Central Hinds Women in the league match of the Women's Super Smash 2021 tournament. The AH W vs CH W match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The AH W vs CH W live match is scheduled to commence at 4:10 AM IST on Saturday, January 23. Here, we take a look at AH W vs CH W live scores, AH W vs CH W Dream11 prediction and AH W vs CH W playing 11.

AH W vs CH W Dream11 prediction: AH W vs CH W live match preview

Auckland are currently third on the points table and a win in this match presents them with an opportunity to move up the points table. Their previous match versus the Northern Districts saw Auckland win by 6 wickets. Northern were bowled out for just 99 runs before Auckland chased down the target in 17.4 overs.

SUPER SMASH | Saturday is for cricket and tomorrow Team Auckland welcome the Stags and Hinds to the Outer Oval.



Mark Chapman is back for the ACES, while the HEARTS can take a step closer to the Finals.#SuperSmashNZ #FollowSuit ðŸ”·ðŸ’™ðŸhttps://t.co/cAwk30muxz — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) January 21, 2021

The Central Hinds are not having a great tournament and currently languish at the bottom of the points table. From 7 matches they have just 1 win and will be eager to register their second win of the tournament. The Hinds' first win of the tournament was versus Otago after a nail-biting affair in which the Hinds emerged victorious by 6 runs under the Duckworth and Lewis method (DLS). The Hinds have a huge task in hand to beat Auckland but a win in the previous match should give them the confidence to match their upcoming opponents.

AH W vs CH W Dream11 prediction: Probable AH W vs CH W playing 11

AH W: Lauren Down, Bella Armstrong, Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Regina Lili'i, Arlene Kelly, Jesse Prasad, Roz McNeill, Tariel Lamb, Fran Jonas

CH W: Jess Watkin, Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer, Hannah Rowe, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Kate Gaging, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Claudia Green, Anna Gaging

AH W vs CH W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AH W vs CH W Dream11 team

Katie Perkins

Jesse Prasad

Anlo van Deventer

Jess Watkin

AH W vs CH W match prediction: AH W vs CH W Dream11 team

AH W vs CH W live: AH W vs CH W Dream11 prediction

As per our AH W vs CH W match prediction, AH W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AH W vs CH W Dream11 prediction, top picks and AH W vs CH W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AH W vs CH W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Auckland Cricket / Twitter

