AH-W Vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Central Districts Women will play against Auckland Women at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland in the New Zealand Cricket Women's Twenty20 tournament. The match will be played on January 4, 2020 at 5.10 AM IST. Here is the AH-W vs CH-W Dream11 Preview, prediction and other details.
Auckland Women are second on the points table. They are 12 points behind leaders Wellington. They have played seven matches, winning five. Central Districts Women are fourth on the points table with three wins and five defeats. They have eight points in the tournament so far.
Anna Peterson and Katie Perkins are the top picks for Auckland Women, while Jesse Watkin and Natalie Dodd would look to add runs for Central Districts. Mikaela Grieg is also one of the players to watch out for.
Anna Peterson (c), Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Saachi Shehri, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Arlene Kelly, Natasha van Tilburg (wk), Regina Lili’i, Jesse Prasad, Lara Heaps
Central Districts: Jesse Watkin (c), Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (wk), Anlo van Deventer, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hanna Rowe, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Kate Baxter, Rosemary Mair, Mikaela Grieg
Captain: Anna Peterson
Vice-captain: Jesse Watkin
Wicketkeeper: Natasha van Tilburg
Batsmen: Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Jesse Watkin, Natalie Dodd
All rounders: Anna Peterson, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson
Bowlers: Mikaela Grieg, Rosemary Mair, Claudia Green, Kate Baxter
Auckland Women are likely to win against Central Districts.