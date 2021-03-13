AH-W Vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21

Auckland Hearts Women are all set to face Canterbury Magicians Women in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21. The AH-W vs CM-W match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 AM IST from the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Here is our AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction, AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 team and AH-W vs CM-W playing 11. The AH-W vs CM-W live streaming will be available on FanCode.

AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction: AH-W vs CM-W match preview

This is the last round of matches before the upcoming final. Hearts are the defending champions and will look to make it to the final. This is the second consecutive time that these two sides will be facing each other before the big final. In the earlier contest between these two sides, it was Magicians who prevailed over Hearts by 24 runs.

In the earlier encounter, Magicians batted first and could only put 204 runs on board. Skipper FL Mackay was the top scorer for the team with 75 runs, while NB Cox scored 52 runs. Apart from these two players, no other batter could manage to score big runs despite getting starts. For Hearts, AM Peterson bowled really well to pick up a fifer and gave away just 30 runs.

Hearts in their run chase never really got going as they kept on losing wickets. KT Perkins was the top scorer for the side with 69 runs. For Magicians GES Sullivan proved to be the wrecker in chief with the ball picking up 4 wickets for 5 runs from 9 overs. This should be yet another exciting contest as both teams will be eyeing a win.

AH-W vs CM-W live prediction: Probable AH-W vs CM-W playing 11

AH-W: AM Peterson, LR Down*, AN Kelly, KT Perkins, HR Huddleston, BG Armstrong, RSM Lili'i, JEI Prasad, TI Lamb†, MM Penfold, FC Jonas

CM-W: FL Mackay*, KE Ebrahim, AE Satterthwaite, NB Cox, EK Kench, KFG Nation, MJ Banks, LEV Hughes†, GES Sullivan, JA Simmons, SR Asmussen

AH-W vs CM-W match prediction: Top picks for AH-W vs CM-W playing 11

KT Perkins

AM Peterson

FL Mackay

GES Sullivan

AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 live: AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 team

AH-W vs CM-W live: AH-W vs CM-W match prediction

As per our AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction, AH-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The AH-W vs CM-W match prediction and AH-W vs CM-W playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 team and AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

