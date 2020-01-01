AH-W Vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Match News

The upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match between Auckland Hearts Women and Canterbury Magicians Women will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for January 1, 2020 and will start at 5:00 AM IST.

Introducing the latest addition to the ND squad - our 2019-20 Dream11 @SuperSmashNZ kit 🔥😍



Your first chance to see the kit is tonight, with the Knights ⚔️ playing the @CentralStags 🦌 live on @skysportnz #ndtogether #supersmashnz #cricketnation 📸 @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/zVrTsf4XwM — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) December 12, 2019

AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Match preview

Auckland Hearts Women will now face Canterbury Magicians Women in the upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. The women’s tournament is running simultaneously with the men’s tournament in the different venues of New Zealand. Currently named Dream11 Super Smash, it is a domestic Twenty20 competition organised by the New Zealand Cricket Board.

AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 Squad details

AH-W vs CM-W Dream11: AH-W Squad

Anna Peterson (c), Fran Jonas, Tariel Lamb, Roz McNeill, Natasha van Tilburg, Bella Armstrong, Lauren Down, Arlene Kelly, Saachi Shahri, Jesse Prasad, Holly Huddleston, Katie Perkins, Regina Lilii

AH-W vs CM-W Dream11: CM-W Squad

Frankie Mackay (c), Nat Cox, Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Jess Simmons, Kirsty Nation, Laura Hughes, Jacinta Savage, Sarah Asmussen, Ella Chandler, Missy Banks

AH-W vs CM-W Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Laura Hughes

All-rounder – Anna Peterson (vc), Bella Armstrong, Jacinta Savage

Batswomen – Frankie Mackay (c), Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Saachi Shahri

Bowlers – Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly

Auckland Hearts start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

