AH-W Vs OS-W Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match between Auckland Hearts Women and Otago Sparks Women will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Thursday, January 16. The match will start at 8:40 AM IST.

AH-W vs OS-W Match preview

Auckland Hearts Women will now face Otago Sparks Women in the upcoming Super Smash 2019-20 match at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. The ongoing women’s tournament is running simultaneously with the men’s tournament in different venues of New Zealand. Currently named Dream11 Super Smash, it is a domestic Twenty20 competition organised by the New Zealand Cricket Board.

AH-W vs OS-W Squad details

AH-W Squad: Anna Peterson (c), Lauren Down, Bella Armstrong, Tariel Lamb, Natasha van Tilburg, Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Saachi Shahri, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Jesse Prasad, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly.

OS-W Squad: Suzie Bates (c), Millie Cowan, Ella Brown, Sophie Oldershaw, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Gray, Lisa Griffith, Bhagya Herath, Eden Carson, Bella James, Katey Martin, Hayley Jensen, Emma Black.

AH-W vs OS-W Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Katey Martin

All-rounder – Anna Peterson (Captain), Suzie Bates (Vice-Captain)

Batswomen – Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Saachi Shahri, Eden Carson, Bella James

Bowlers – Emma Black, Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston

Auckland Hearts Women start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

